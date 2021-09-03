LR Catholic knows test awaits on trip to Texas

Little Rock Catholic Coach John Fogleman is thankful that his team will get an extra day of work in this week after his team's season opener at Jonesboro didn't go as planned. But the Rockets know they have a huge task in front of them when they return to the field.

The Rockets will hit the road again when they take on Nolan (Texas) Catholic at 7 p.m. Saturday in the inaugural Catholic Bowl at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Two other teams, John Paul II (Texas) and St. Thomas (Texas) will play at 2 p.m. prior to LR Catholic's game.

"We certainly understand the challenge," Fogleman said of playing last season's runner-up in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. "The Catholic Bowl was established to be four teams from Texas, but back in the spring, one of the teams backed out. So they reached out to us, and it was kind of a natural fit. It'll be tough, but we're looking forward to the opportunity."

The chance to compete against Nolan Catholic (0-1), which lost to reigning Texas 4A Division I champ Argyle 45-29 in its first game, can only benefit the Rockets, who struggled with consistency in last Friday night's 37-7 loss to the Golden Hurricane.

Fogleman noted that the Rockets' early deficit took them out of their original plan. The Golden Hurricane quickly scored on their first two possessions and led 24-0 at halftime. Fogelman said he liked the way his defense settled in after Jonesboro's early barrage but admitted his offense couldn't get much going.

"We just couldn't sustain any drives," he stated. "We would have a couple of good plays, and then a real negative play. Whether it be a sack, or a turnover, whatever it was. We were just very inconsistent on that side of the ball."

The Rockets' ninth-year coach knows that an inconsistent outing on the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility turf could result in another crushing loss.

Nolan Catholic has several NCAA Division I recruits, led by defensive ends Curlee Thomas IV, a California commit, and University of Arkansas target Kaleb James.

"Texas is just a different brand of ball," he said. "There's been a lot of those Texas teams on TV the last couple of days on ESPN. Nolan is very big, physical. It'll just be a big challenge. We've got to improve offensively with more consistency.

"And we've got to be more physical on defense. We didn't have many missed tackles last week, but I thought we played soft at times."