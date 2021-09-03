LR Parkview scorches Southwest

Thursday's meeting between the Little Rock Parkview and Little Rock Southwest football programs was a one-sided affair from the onset.

The host Patriots scored within the first six minutes and never looked back, piling on with a solid offensive performance and a beneficial night from the defense in which it scored twice, en route to a 47-0 drubbing of the Gryphons.

"For the most part, for the first game, I can't be dissatisfied with this," Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said. "I know what we're capable of, being around these players all summer and I know what they're capable of doing."

In total, Parkview (1-0) amassed 286 yards of offense, with quarterback Jaylon White having a 7-of-14 passing effort with 97 yards and 3 scores. He also added 58 rushing yards to his team's total.

White's first touchdown pass, the team's initial score, went 19 yards to senior receiver Parker Perry in the left corner of the end zone. It followed a sequence in which White drove Parkview to the 3-yard line before fumbling and losing 28 yards. He completed a 16-yard pass before finding Perry for the score.

White is listed as a three-star linebacker recruit by 247Sports, and is the site's No. 21 recruit in the state of Arkansas.

"He's a big-time player, FBS player and I mean he's probably one of those kids that may end up at a big, Power Five school, which he should," Bolding said in reference to White. "He's that good."

The scoring continued for the Patriots about four minutes later, as University of Arkansas commit James Jointer found the end zone on a goal line score to make it 14-0 with 2:27 left in the first quarter.

Perhaps the biggest x-factor for Parkview in the game was its defense. In total, it recorded 11 plays for negative yardage and scored twice.

At the start of the second quarter, defensive back Tayvion Haney picked off Southwest quarterback Josh Brown for a 15-yard pick-six to make it 28-0 less than a minute into the quarter. Later in the second half, sophomore defensive lineman Alex Martin picked up a Gryphons fumble and returned it 20 yards for the final score of the game.

For Southwest (0-2), the loss continued a young but winless season, as the Gryphons opened the year with a 20-0 loss to West Memphis.

"Our kids competed, we played hard, didn't play well, but I'm proud of our kids," Southwest Coach Daryl Patton said. "We're just not, we're not at that level yet."

The Southwest program itself is still searching for its first win in its infancy, as it went 0-7 in its 2020 inaugural season.

The Gryphons totaled just 58 yards and completed one pass in the loss.