Missouri a good start for UA cross country

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's and women's cross country teams, both ranked No. 6 in the national polls and voted to repeat as SEC champions by the conference coaches, open their seasons today in Columbia, Mo.

The Missouri Opener will give the Razorbacks a chance to get a feel for the course where the SEC Championships will be held on Oct. 29.

"We won't run a full squad, but we'll take everybody up there," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said, adding that it's a little early to race for some of his runners. "We'll keep some guys on the shelf, but they'll work out on the course and get an opportunity to check it out."

Four SEC teams will compete with Kentucky and Vanderbilt joining host Missouri and Arkansas. The men's 6,000-meter race will start at 8:30 a.m. with the women's 5,000 to follow at 9 a.m.

"Any time we can be on a championship-level course, it's going to be to our advantage," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said. "We'll actually study it pretty well to get ready for the SEC Championships."

Both Arkansas teams have a strong group of returnees, with Amon Kemboi and Gilbert Boit leading the men and Lauren Gregory and Krissy Gear leading the women.

The SEC was able to have meets last fall despite the coronavirus pandemic, but the NCAA meet wasn't held until March, just two days after the Razorbacks competed at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville.

This season the NCAA Championships are scheduled for Nov. 22 in Tallahassee, Fla.

"Being back to normal, it feels good," Bucknam said. "Feels right."

The UA men will compete at Boston College's Battle in Beantown on Sept. 24.

"It'll be fun to go to Boston and see some East Coast teams," Bucknam said. "We haven't done that in a few years. It'll add some flavor to the schedule."

Both Arkansas teams will compete at the pre-national meet in Tallahassee on Oct. 15. The Chile Pepper Racing Festival also will be back on Oct. 2 in Fayetteville after being canceled last year.

"Knowing that we're going to have some normalcy in the fall just brings back the idea of proper planning and organization," Harter said. "The progression of what we truly want to do in the seasons to come."

The Arkansas men will be without Luke Meade, an All-American last season for the Razorbacks after transferring from Furman.

Meade suffered a foot injury while rock climbing over the summer. He'll definitely miss the cross country season and could be out for indoor and outdoor track as well.

"I really feel bad for Luke," Bucknam said. "He was a great addition for us last year.

"It's unfortunate, but these things happen sometimes. We'll have to fill in around him and try to accomplish the same goals as always."

Harter said three freshmen --Allie Janke, Heidi Nielson and Sydney Thorvaldson -- are recovering from injuries and won't run today.

"They came in dinged up this summer and we're going to be very careful about their comeback," Harter said. "Everybody else is ready to go."