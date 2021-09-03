Mix, match on 'D'

FAYETTEVILLE -- Barry Odom's calling card as a defensive guru revolves around "mixing it up."

Whether that's odd or even fronts, variety, angle or point of attack on blitzes, or coverage schemes and checks, Odom's plans aim to keep offenses guessing at blocking assignments and what pre-snap reads could change into.

In his debut season as the University of Arkansas defensive coordinator last year, Odom was somewhat limited in mixing to the max due to personnel shortcomings and lack of experience, particularly on the front. The Razorbacks largely worked out of a 3-2-6 alignment, sometimes sacrificing a bigger body in the box against the run for an extra safety.

Odom and Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman plan for that to change starting in Saturday's 1 p.m. season opener against Rice at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Versatility up front and on the back end should be staples for the Razorbacks in 2021. Arkansas plans to base more out a four-man front this fall, but continue to mix things up.

"There's competition at every spot, and I don't really know that we had that last year," Odom said earlier in camp. "It's made us better collectively as a defensive unit.

"Then you look at the ability to play multiple guys up front whether you're in an odd front or an even or some different variations of that. When guys have experience and are able to play not only the 5-technique or a three or a shade or also a rush end.

"There's a lot of guys that have the ability to play a number of spots for us and that helps you, because if you can go in and out of different personnel groupings, as you see offensively, if you can match up with that with the same people on the field, that helps us defensively a great deal."

Among the linemen who could remain on the field and jump into different spots is Eric Gregory, a seven-game starter at the end of last season who put on weight to hit 298 pounds to add to his versatility.

"I like the way he uses his hands," said transfer lineman Markell Utsey, who is slated to start at defensive tackle. "That's something about him that stands out to me. And him being able to play every position on the D-line, that's going to help him a lot."

After the second scrimmage of camp, Pittman stressed the importance of cross-training during what he called two-spotting periods early in camp at various positions on offense and defense.

"We're trying to see who's got that athletic ability to be between the defensive end, three technique, who can do that," Pittman said. "Obviously the first names that come to my mind are Utsey and Gregory. They both can play defensive end and inside as well. So, we need to know that because we need to have our best players on the field."

Gregory's interception against Tennessee last season was the first by an Arkansas defensive lineman since JaMichael Winston picked off a pass against Louisiana-Lafayette in 2013.

Zach Williams, a four-game starter at end in 2020, also plays inside and out, as does Utsey. Players like Isaiah Nichols, graduate transfer John Ridgeway, who is doubtful this week while recovering from an appendectomy, and Taurean Carter can play the nose spot or defensive tackle.

Gregory touted the unit's depth midway through camp.

"We've gotten way better in a four-man front," Gregory said. "We're making plays. I feel like we're way better in that aspect of the game and getting to quarterback and holding our gaps against the runs. So I feel like we're way better."

Added Dorian Gerald, a senior and the projected starter at the "Jack" position on the edge, "Multiple groups are ones. I really try not to look at it as 1s and 2s. I think we have a lot of guys that are 1s, so we'll have a lot of groups that can come in and we trust them to do everything they practiced to do."

Gerald said Odom's schemes are built on maximizing flexibility to better adapt to up-tempo offenses like the Razorbacks run.

"He just puts you in a lot of positions to make a lot of plays," he said. "His defense is very multiple. He gives us tons of opportunities as long you're assignment sound and everything, I mean I love the defense, I love how multiple we are."

Rice Coach Mike Bloomgren, a former offensive line coach, recognized Odom's push for variety.

"Barry Odom has a lot of different calls in that defense," Bloomgren said. "It seems a lot like playing our own defense all through camp. They kind of swing in from vines everywhere."

The Razorbacks did that particularly well in a couple of games, with nine interceptions combined in wins over Mississippi State and Ole Miss when Odom's "drop 8" coverage plan befuddled the opposition quarterbacks. Those takeaways included a 69-yard pick-six from Greg Brooks Jr. to open the scoring in the former game, and linebacker Grant Morgan's 23-yard interception return for a touchdown to clinch the latter.

On what is expected to be a hot afternoon on Saturday, with temperatures cresting in the mid-90s, being able to rotate could loom critical for the Razorback defense.

Pittman said he was comfortable expanding the rotation to nine players on the defensive front, eight if Ridgeway is unavailable.

"That's been almost a regular for us, to be honest with you," he said. "We feel like we have eight guys we're going to play, and we're going to play them pretty consistently. Obviously, you have third-down packages and things like that with your D-line to get off the field, your best pass rushers and all that, like everybody else does.

"But regular down and distance, I feel really comfortable with eight guys with Ridgeway out."

Defensive line coach Jermial Ashley sounded very confident in his group earlier in camp when asked how many lineman he felt comfortable rotating this season.

"As many as Coach Pittman allows me to," Ashley responded.

In the defensive backfield, the Razorbacks have made it so their cornerbacks can stay on the same side of the field between plays if needed, and their nickels and safeties can change up roles quickly.

"You've got to know them all because it all ties in together from our perspective," safety Simeon Blair said. "Maybe you get called on the other side of the field, you've gotta know what he does, that way you don't have to run and switch sides of the field. ... That was a big step I feel like every DB took in this fall camp, just learning everybody else's position. That way it makes the game easier."

Fellow safety Joe Foucha said the Razorbacks should be able to play faster in the secondary this season.

"Year two in the defense I feel more comfortable and the game has slowed down all the way for me," Foucha said. " I just feel like being in this defense you are going to make plays as long as your eyes are in the right spot. You are for sure going to make the right plays."