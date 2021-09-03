• Britney Spears will face no charges after an allegation from her housekeeper that Spears slapped a phone out of her hand, prosecutors said. A possible misdemeanor battery charge was declined based on insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and lack of injury to the housekeeper or of significant damage to the phone, Ventura County, Calif., District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said Wednesday in a statement. The woman had called authorities after the Aug. 16 dispute with Spears over veterinary care of Spears' dog, Nasarenko said. Spears, 39, has a home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., northwest of Los Angeles. When it was revealed that sheriff's deputies were investigating, Spears attorney Mathew Rosen called the incident "overblown" and "manufactured," saying, "Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately." The district attorney's announcement was made a day after Rosen and Spears filed new documents alleging that her father was keeping his role in the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years because he was trying to earn some $2 million more in fees. James Spears' representatives did not respond to a request for comment, but have repeatedly said that his dealings in the conservatorship have always been upright and in the best interests of his daughter.

• An attorney has entered an innocent plea on behalf of musical artist Marilyn Manson, who is accused of approaching a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire and allegedly spitting and blowing his nose on her. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered in July to police in Los Angeles to face a 2019 arrest warrant in the case. The allegations were detailed in a police affidavit that was released along with a criminal complaint. Manson, 52, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the alleged altercation on Aug. 19, 2019, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. The misdemeanor charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted. While an arraignment hearing on the charges had been scheduled for Thursday, an attorney for Manson filed the innocent plea and a wavier of arraignment in Laconia District Court. A case status hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 27. Manson also has faced abuse accusations -- unrelated to the New Hampshire allegation -- in recent years. He has denied any wrongdoing.