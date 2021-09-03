New Orleans airport reopens, power on in places

NEW ORLEANS -- Commercial flights resumed in New Orleans, and power returned to parts of the business district Thursday, four days after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast, but electricity, drinking water and fuel remained scarce across much of a sweltering Louisiana.

New Orleans fared better than many other places because it was protected from catastrophic flooding by the levee system that was revamped after Hurricane Katrina. The power was back on before dawn in some downtown neighborhoods.

Utility crews also restored electricity to several hospitals in Jefferson Parish and near Baton Rouge. Some streets were cleared of fallen trees and debris, and a few corner stores reopened. New Orleans' main airport reopened to commercial flights for the first time since the hurricane.

Louisiana officials also reported a big drop late Thursday in the number of customers without running water. They said water service was still lacking for 185,000 compared with more than 600,000 Wednesday.

Still, the overwhelming majority of homes remained dark, and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said efforts to drain flooded parishes continued.

In seven parishes, at least 95% of customers remained without power Thursday. Only 35,000 of the 405,000 homes and businesses in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish had power Thursday, according to the poweroutage.us website. Statewide, about 900,000 customers were without electricity, down from about 1.1 million at the height of the seventh named storm to hit Louisiana since the summer of 2020.

"This isn't our first rodeo, but it's our worst rodeo," Kirt LeBouef said, wiping away tears as he looked at damage to the Little Eagle restaurant in Golden Meadow, 75 miles toward the Gulf from New Orleans.

LeBouef's family has owned the crawfish restaurant since 1920.

Edwards said more than 220,000 people already have registered for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and 22,000 have applied for a federal program to place tarps on damaged roofs.

"It really pains me to see that people are hurting and their lives are upside down, and we're going to do everything we can every single day to make things better," the governor said during a stop in Tangipahoa Parish.

Power should be restored to most customers in the Baton Rouge area by Wednesday after workers finish assessing damage, Entergy Louisiana President Philip May said Thursday. Damage assessments are not as far along in the harder-hit regions, so Entergy said it has no timetable for getting service to those areas, which include New Orleans.

Gasoline shortages were also a problem for people trying to run generators and waiting in drive-thru lines for food and water. The lines for gas stretched for blocks in many places from New Orleans to Baton Rouge.

President Joe Biden ordered the release of extra fuel from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to ensure a steady supply. He said he would also provide utilities with satellite images to help restore power.

"We know that there is much to be done in this response on our part," said Biden, who was getting hourly updates on the recovery. "We need to get power restored. We need to get more food, fuel and water deployed."

Ida knocked out Port Fourchon, the primary hub to support offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and send that oil on its way to refineries. Port leaders said the damage to structures where the powerful eye came ashore was not as bad as feared.

"The majority of them are still good, and we can get things back up and running," said Chett Chiasson, executive director for the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, who did not give an exact estimate on reopening the facilities.

Biden is scheduled to visit Louisiana today to survey the damage from Ida, which hit Sunday with 150 mph winds and was tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to strike the mainland U.S.

STORM DEATHS

At least 13 deaths were blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, including two 19-year-old utility employees who were electrocuted Tuesday as they were restoring power near Birmingham, Ala. Authorities blamed several other deaths on carbon monoxide poisoning.

Four nursing home residents in Louisiana died after being evacuated during Hurricane Ida to a warehouse where conditions were later determined to be unhealthy and unsafe, according to state health officials who said Thursday that they had launched an investigation into the facility.

A total of 843 residents from seven nursing facilities -- all operated by one owner -- were moved to the Waterbury Cos. Inc. warehouse in the town of Independence before Ida made landfall, Louisiana Department of Health spokesperson Aly Neel said. When the hurricane hit, conditions quickly deteriorated, she said.

"We know that water did enter the building," Neel said, adding that there were also problems with electricity generators.

Neel said the Health Department received reports of people lying on mattresses on the floor, not being fed or changed, and not being socially distanced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is currently ravaging the state. When a large team of state health inspectors showed up Tuesday to investigate, the nursing homes' owner demanded that they leave immediately, Neel said.

Independence Police Chief Frank Edwards confirmed that some residents were on air mattresses on the floor, that trash receptacles were too small and that there were some issues with the restrooms. He said generators at the warehouse also stopped working a couple of times, and that in general, "conditions became unacceptable."

"I would not have wanted my mother or grandmother to be in those type of conditions," he said.

Renetta Derosia and her sister Susan Duet went to the warehouse Thursday to check on their mother, Loretta Duet, who uses a wheelchair. Their voices choked with emotion as they questioned how their mother was treated.

"We're just getting word now how bad it was here," Derosia said. "We thought they would have been better taken care of. Had I known, I would have taken her with us."

Neel identified the owner of the nursing homes as Bob Dean. Dean did not immediately respond Thursday to a telephone message left at a number listed for him.

The Medicare.gov website rates six of the seven nursing facilities with one star out of five, the lowest possible rating. The remaining nursing home gets two stars, still considered below average. Five of the nursing homes specifically got one star for "quality of resident care," under the ranking system.

BRUNT OF STORM

Outside New Orleans, neighborhoods remained flooded and residents were still reeling. Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said 25% of the homes in his parish of 100,000 people were gone or had catastrophic damage, and up to 40% more had severe damage from winds that blew at over 100 mph for 12 hours.

"Lafourche took the brunt of this storm," he said at a briefing.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the state were told to boil their water before using it.

Evacuees who were considering returning home to Terrebonne Parish were warned by emergency officials on Twitter that "there are no shelters, no electricity, very limited resources for food, gasoline and supplies and absolutely no medical services."

Louisiana's largest hospital system, Ochsner Health, was considering opening a field hospital somewhere in Terrebonne or Lafourche parish because the shuttering of most of the hospitals in the area removed 250 to 300 beds.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin McGill, Stacey Plaisance, Jeff Martin, Sudhin Thanawala and Jeffrey Collins of The Associated Press.