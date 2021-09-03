20,000 new hires in Walmart's plans

Walmart Inc. plans to hire 20,000 workers to beef up its supply chain as the company continues to grow.

The jobs at more than 250 Walmart and Sam's Club distribution and fulfillment centers as well as transportation offices will be permanent with full- and part-time options. The average wage for supply chain workers is $20.37 an hour, the company said in a news release Wednesday.

The Bentonville-based retailer is looking to fill positions such as freight handlers, lift drivers, order fillers, technicians and managers.

Joe Metzger, executive vice president of supply chain operations for Walmart U.S., and Karisa Sprague, senior vice president of people for Walmart's U.S. supply chain, said in a news release that these jobs can lead to "a limitless and rewarding career."

Most of Walmart's supply chain managers started in roles such as order fillers, they said, "and now have responsibility for leading a team of associates to ensure that goods are received and shipped to stores and customers with the highest quality and service levels."

-- Serenah McKay

Raises in pipeline for Walmart crews

Walmart Inc. is giving pay raises of at least $1 an hour to more than 565,000 store employees starting Sept. 25, the company said Thursday.

The raises will go to workers in the front-of-store, food and consumables, and general merchandise departments, said John Furner, chief executive officer of Walmart U.S.

About 1.2 million of Walmart's U.S. hourly workers have received raises over the past year, bringing average hourly pay to $16.40, Furner said in a memo to employees. The Bentonville-based retailer has about 1.6 million workers in the U.S.

In March, about 425,000 workers in Walmart's digital and stocking teams got raises. About 165,000 salaried and hourly workers got pay increases in October.

Companies are offering higher pay and other perks as they compete for workers and prepare for the busy Christmas shopping season.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health said last month that they will raise their minimum hourly pay to $15. Amazon.com, Costco and Target Corp. have also raised wages this year.

-- Serenah McKay

Index ends at 671.06 after day's 4.01 gain

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 671.06, up 4.01.

"Equities rose modestly led by the energy and health care sectors in advance August payroll data due [this] morning as investor sentiment remains positive regarding the outlook for dovish monetary policy from the Federal Reserve," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.