Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Lynsi Graham, 37, of 2444 Jeremiah Place in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving. Graham was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jason Gremard, 45, of 2444 Jeremiah Place in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving. Gremard was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Troy Wilmoth, 28, of 406 Lion Drive in Gravette was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Wilmoth was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Johnson

• Jared Leach, 31, of 2678 N. Club Drive, No. 10, in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor. Leach was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Courtney Johnson, 37, of 2008 Whitney Creek Drive in Nashville, Tenn., was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Johnson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Tony Boling, 48, of 2055 Fawn Road in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with financial identity fraud, terroristic act and criminal mischief. Boling was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Will Allen, 32, of 13533 Haden Road in Bentonville was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Allen was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.