NWA NATURALS: Perkins' RBI-single in the 12th leads Naturals to win

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas became the first Double-A team to hit 150 home runs this season, but it was a 12th-inning single by Clay Dungan that plated Blake Perkins with the winning run Thursday night in the Naturals 4-3 win over Corpus Christi.

Perkins was placed at second base to begin the final inning, and advanced to third on Jimmy Govern's sacrifice bunt back to the pitcher. Dungan then sent a soft liner to right, ending the game.

Corpus Christi (47-58) got to Naturals starter Angel Zerpa early, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. David Hensley earned a 2-out walk, then came around to score on consecutive singles from Emmanuel Valdez and Alex McKenna.

After surrendering a double in the second, Zarpa was replaced by left-hander Garrett Davila, who shut down the Hooks through the next three innings.

Pasquantino got the Naturals even in the third, crushing a 411-foot home run over the left field wall. It was his eighth round-tripper since being elevated to NW Arkansas on July 20, and his 59th extra-base hit – second among all minor-league players this season – including his time with (High-A) Quad Cities. He also leads the team with a .352 average.

The Naturals (55-49) have hit more homers than seven Major League teams this season, reaching that mark in just 109 games.

NW Arkansas took the lead in the following inning, when Brewer Hicklen singled to left and scored on a base hit from Govern to make it 2-1.

Corpus Christi's Joe Perez doubled and scored to tie the score at 2-2 in the sixth. But Hicklen quickly put the Naturals back up 3-2 in the bottom of the inning, knocking in Freddy Fermin, who had doubled off the left-field wall.

Grae Kessinger returned the favor for the Hooks to knot the score again at 3-3, sending the first pitch of the seventh inning over the left-field wall.

Despite beginning each extra inning with a runner on second base, neither team could muster a run over the next four innings.

Jose Cuas (3-0) pitched a perfect 12th inning for the Naturals to earn the victory.

Dungan, Fermin and Hicklen each had two hits for NW Arkansas.

The Naturals are now 6-3 on their current homestand, with three games remaining against the Hooks in this six-game series.