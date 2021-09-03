FOOTBALL

Former LB dead at 53

Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call. "It appears it was a drug overdose, but we are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner's office," sheriff's spokesperson Amanda Sinni said. "This is still an open investigation." McCants, a linebacker, was the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Mobile, Ala., native earned All-America honors as a college player at the University of Alabama. McCants played for three seasons in Tampa, followed by stints with the then-Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals before his football career ended in 1995. In his NFL career, McCants played in 88 games and recorded 192 tackles, 13.5 quarterback sacks and a single interception he returned for a 46-yard touchdown with the Cardinals.

Titans tackle retires

Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey says his body helped him make the hard decision to retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, the first nine with the Tennessee Titans and the last with Denver. Casey made his announcement at Nissan Stadium, where he became a five-time Pro Bowl pick, six-time defensive captain and a team two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. His 51 sacks rank seventh in team history and are second only to Jevon Kearse's 52 sacks since 1999 in the Titans era. Casey started 140 of 142 career games with 51 sacks, 59 tackles for loss, 19 passes defended, 8 forced fumbles and 5 fumble recoveries. He missed only five games with the Titans as the 77th pick overall in the third round of the 2011 draft out of Southern California.

Panthers add RB Freeman

The Carolina Panthers have claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers from the Denver Broncos, giving them some veteran experience they lacked behind Christian McCaffrey. The fourth-year running back ran for 1,187 yards and had 409 yards receiving with nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Broncos. Freeman started eight games for Denver as a rookie in 2018 and averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

Raiders, Wright reach deal

The Las Vegas Raiders have added another proven veteran to bolster their banged-up linebacker group, agreeing to a one-year contract with K.J. Wright. A person familiar with the deal says that the two sides reached the deal on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can't be signed until after Wright passes a physical. Wright has been one of the most dependable linebackers in the league since being drafted by Seattle in 2011. His 54 passes defensed are the fourth most of any linebacker over his 10-year career. Wright had 86 tackles, 10 passes defensed and 11 tackles for loss last season when he was the only player to reach double digits in those last two categories.

Seahawks sign QB Luton

The Seattle Seahawks added a third quarterback onto the active roster Thursday after signing Jake Luton. They also placed offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve. Luton was released by Jacksonville this week and took the roster spot made available when Sean Mannion was released by Seattle. Luton started three games last season for the Jaguars. He is returning to his home state with the Seahawks.

Falcons sign RB Gallman

The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back Wayne Gallman, a former Clemson star who was cut this week by the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons released running back Qadree Ollison on Thursday to make room for Gallman on the 53-man roster. Gallman rushed for a career-best 682 yards and six touchdowns last season for the New York Giants.

SOCCER

U.S. plays to draw

The United States showed promise but no ability to finish in its pandemic-delayed World Cup qualifying opener, drawing 0-0 at El Salvador on Thursday night in the type of Central American stadium that repeatedly has stymied the Americans. Both teams created few chances before a boisterous yet polite sellout crowd of about 30,000 that started filling Monumental Estadio Cuscatlan, Central America's largest, about 8 1/2 hours before kickoff. The U.S., trying to rebound from its failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, failed to win its sixth consecutive road qualifier dating to 2016 (two losses, four draws). Qualifying was delayed a year by the pandemic, and a compacted schedule has teams in the final round of North and Central America and the Caribbean playing 14 matches in seven months. The U.S. hosts Canada on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn., and plays at Honduras on Sept. 8.

GOLF

Mullinax on top at Korn Ferry

Trey Mullinax turned in a 9-under 63 to take the lead in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh, Ind. Mullinax leads Tyson Alexander by two shots at the Victoria National Golf Club. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) is at 2-under 70. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) is at 1-under 71. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 75. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) finished with a 4-over 76.

Three share lead in Italy

The Ryder Cup occupied a big portion of Henrik Stenson's thoughts after grabbing a share of the lead in the first round of the Italian Open on Thursday. And it wasn't just about his late push to qualify for Europe's team at this month's event at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Stenson also had plenty to say about the redesigned Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host the 2023 edition of golf's biggest team event in Italy for the first time. Stenson shot a bogey-free 7-under 64 with seven birdies to join Kalle Samooja of Finland and Min Woo Lee of Australia in the lead.

BASEBALL

Mets pick up reliever Hand

Looking to bolster their bullpen for a September playoff push, the New York Mets claimed reliever Brad Hand off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. A three-time All-Star with 126 career saves, Hand struggled badly with the Blue Jays after arriving from Washington in a July 29 trade. The left-hander went 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 11 appearances for Toronto and was designated for assignment Tuesday. New York was interested in signing Hand as a free agent last offseason before he inked a $10.5 million, one-year contract with division-rival Washington. He pitched in 41 games for the Nationals, going 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 21 saves.