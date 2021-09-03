Officials move toward appointing Franklin County sheriff replacement

OZARK -- A western Arkansas sheriff convicted of two federal felonies is slated to be replaced by the person who assumed the bulk of his duties for more than a year.

The Franklin County Quorum Court approved a resolution declaring a vacancy in the sheriff's position Thursday during a special meeting. The Quorum Court then approved a motion by Justice of the Peace Brian Lachowsky to cease nominations for the position and call for a written resolution to appoint Undersheriff Rickey Denton, 61, to take the place of the former sheriff, Anthony Boen.

Christopher Brockett, attorney for the county, said the resolution appointing Denton as sheriff will be considered during the Quorum Court's next regular meeting Sept. 9. Denton would serve out the remainder of Boen's current four-year term, which runs until Dec. 31, 2022.

"I'm proud that they've got enough confidence in me to let me do the job, and I'm grateful to each and every one of them," Denton said after the meeting.

A jury in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith convicted the 51-year-old Boen, who had served as sheriff since 2011, of two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law Aug. 9. These charges stemmed from two use-of-force incidents against detainees in 2018 that resulted in injuries. He was acquitted of a third count that stemmed from a reported incident in 2017.

Boen was indicted on these charges in November 2019. One of the conditions of his release from custody pending trial was that he was forbidden from entering the sheriff's office and stripped of almost all of his duties. However, despite this, Boen continued to draw his salary, which had been set at $45,183 annually, according to the County Clerk's Office.

Jeff Phillips, prosecutor for Franklin, Johnson and Pope counties, filed a petition in Franklin County Circuit Court on Aug. 12 to order Boen's removal from office, according to court records. This petition argued the county had paid Boen for more than 19 months even though he had few duties and that he shouldn't continue drawing a salary after his felony convictions.

A hearing regarding Boen's removal was held Aug. 27. Boen, who appeared via Zoom as a result of being in custody before his sentencing, didn't have any objection to an order of permanent removal being entered. Phillips said afterward he would prepare such an order for Circuit Judge James Dunham to consider.

The court removed Boen from his position in a consent judgment signed by Dunham that was filed on Monday, according to court records. The case was closed that same day.

The Quorum Court named Denton, a retired Arkansas State Police officer with more than four decades of law enforcement experience, as undersheriff on July 23, 2020, according to the minutes of that meeting. The move placed Denton in charge of the Sheriff's Office and jail personnel, according to the minutes of that meeting.

The resolution the Quorum Court approved Thursday said the group would take nominations for possible replacements from the public until 4:30 p.m. that day. It would then vote to appoint someone to the sheriff position Sept. 9.

However, County Judge Rickey Bowman said although the position was advertised before the meeting, Denton was the only one who showed interest.

In addition, David Bowles Sr., justice of the peace, said he was "very happy" with Denton's performance as undersheriff and expressed a desire to see him finish out Boen's term.

Bowles said after the meeting that Denton helped the county out "tremendously" after he became undersheriff.