On 1st day, Texans heed abortion ban

The anti-abortion movement in Texas won a major victory Thursday after a novel legal approach to banning abortion was not blocked by the Supreme Court, throwing abortion services across the state into chaos and prompting some women to leave the state for procedures.

The Supreme Court refused just before midnight Wednesday to block the law prohibiting abortions after cardiac activity is detected -- usually about six weeks of pregnancy. Now the measure, which was signed into law in May, will run its course in the lower courts. Its unique legal structure, though, means it likely will remain in effect for the duration of the legal battle.

The Texas law, known as Senate Bill 8, amounts to a nearly complete ban on abortion in Texas because 85% to 90% of procedures in the state happen after the sixth week of pregnancy, according to lawyers for several clinics.

The law deputizes ordinary people to sue anyone who "aids or abets" an abortion, and abortion clinics were expecting an onslaught of lawsuits.

The patient may not be sued, but doctors, staff members at clinics, counselors, people who help pay for the procedure and even an Uber driver taking a patient to an abortion clinic are all potential defendants. Plaintiffs -- who do not need to live in Texas, have any connection to the abortion or show any injury from it -- are entitled to $10,000 and their legal fees recovered if they win. Prevailing defendants are not entitled to legal fees.

Instead, what seemed to be happening Thursday was near-complete compliance with the law without a single suit yet filed.

That meant a changed landscape for Texas abortion care. Abortion clinics reported dramatic drops in patients on their schedules. And pregnancy crisis centers, where anti-abortion groups offer pregnancy services, reported surges in phone calls and walk-ins. Abortion funds, which help poor women pay for procedures, reported a rise in the number of patients seeking treatment out of state.

The Supreme Court's vote was 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal members in dissent.

The majority opinion was unsigned and consisted of a single long paragraph. It said the abortion providers who had challenged the law in an emergency application to the court had not made their case in the face of "complex and novel" procedural questions.

The majority said those challenging the statute "have raised serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law" and stressed that the order "is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas's law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts."

Roberts replied that was all the more reason to keep the law from going into effect.

"The statutory scheme before the court is not only unusual, but unprecedented," he wrote. "The legislature has imposed a prohibition on abortions after roughly six weeks, and then essentially delegated enforcement of that prohibition to the populace at large. The desired consequence appears to be to insulate the state from responsibility for implementing and enforcing the regulatory regime."

But the ruling was certain to fuel the hopes of opponents of abortion and fears of abortion-rights advocates as the court takes up a separate case in its new term this fall to decide whether Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to the procedure, should be overruled.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor called her conservative colleagues' decision "stunning."

"Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of Justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand," she wrote.

"The court has rewarded the state's effort to delay federal review of a plainly unconstitutional statute, enacted in disregard of the court's precedents, through procedural entanglements of the state's own creation," Sotomayor wrote.

Justice Elena Kagan criticized the court's practice of deciding important issues in rushed decisions without full briefing or oral argument -- on what Supreme Court specialists call its "shadow docket."

"The majority has acted without any guidance from the court of appeals -- which is right now considering the same issues," she wrote. "It has reviewed only the most cursory party submissions, and then only hastily. And it barely bothers to explain its conclusion -- that a challenge to an obviously unconstitutional abortion regulation backed by a wholly unprecedented enforcement scheme is unlikely to prevail."

"In all these ways," Kagan wrote, "the majority's decision is emblematic of too much of this court's shadow-docket decision making -- which every day becomes more unreasoned, inconsistent and impossible to defend."

BOTH SIDES SURPRISED

The law's success even surprised some in the anti-abortion movement.

"This is the most significant accomplishment for the pro-life movement in Texas since Roe v. Wade," said John Seago, legislative director for Texas Right to Life. "We had the Supreme Court that is allowing the strongest bill we've ever passed to go into effect. And that is unheard of."

Seago said the largest anti-abortion group in the state had received "a couple of voicemail messages" and some tips on its website that did not pan out. But overall, the movement was pleased that abortions had practically stopped.

"There's no big smoking gun yet," Seago said. "I have no reason to believe anyone is violating this."

Jana Pinson, executive director of the Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend, which has four sites in the Corpus Christi area, said her clinics had been "flooded" this week with clients who were confused and sometimes angry. Waiting rooms have been "filled to overflowing" and staff members have been staying late to accommodate requests from women seeking ultrasounds and pregnancy tests.

"I didn't think it would happen in my lifetime," she said of the bill's success.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said the Supreme Court does not have jurisdiction to act against the law at this point, and that any legal challenges would have to wait until someone filed a civil action against an abortion provider or someone who aids the woman.

The abortion providers, Paxton wrote in his brief to the court, "have not shown that they will be personally harmed by a bill that may never be enforced against them by anyone."

PROVIDERS REACT

Abortion providers say the ban effectively eliminates the guarantee in Roe v. Wade and subsequent Supreme Court decisions that women have a right to end their pregnancies before viability, and that states may not impose undue burdens on that decision.

"We are devastated that the Supreme Court has refused to block a law that blatantly violates Roe v. Wade," said Nancy Northup, president and chief executive of the Center for Reproductive Rights, one of the groups suing Texas.

"I wish I could say this decision was surprising," Joe Nelson, a doctor at Whole Woman's Health, an abortion clinic in Texas, said Thursday morning. "But this was something all of us thought was likely."

Patients visiting the clinic want to know how long the ban will be in effect, Nelson said, but he has nothing to tell them. "This law could go away in a week, it could be a month, it could be a year," he said. "We have no idea what to expect."

Wednesday, Nelson said, he saw a patient who had taken medication to induce an abortion before the ban took effect. The medication abortion had failed, a rare outcome for that procedure. She is more than six weeks pregnant, so it would now be illegal for the clinic to terminate her pregnancy through another procedure.

"Not only does she have to continue the pregnancy -- but it's a pregnancy that's higher risk because of the medication she took," Nelson said, describing how he sat with the woman in the clinic as she cried.

Women's-rights groups disparaged the court for the inaction that allowed the statute to take effect.

"By refusing to rule on Texas's near-ban on abortions, the Supreme Court allows a horrific, anti-woman law to take effect in the state," the League of Women Voters said in a statement.

BIDEN HITS COURT

President Joe Biden on Thursday sharply criticized the Supreme Court's decision, saying the action "unleashes unconstitutional chaos and empowers self-anointed enforcers to have devastating impacts."

"And it not only empowers complete strangers to inject themselves into the most private of decisions made by a woman -- it actually incentivizes them to do so with the prospect of $10,000 if they win their case," Biden's statement says. "For the majority to do this without a hearing, without the benefit of an opinion from a court below, and without due consideration of the issues, insults the rule of law and the rights of all Americans to seek redress from our courts."

Biden said in a statement that his administration will launch a "whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision" and look at "what steps the federal government can take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions as protected by Roe."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the House, which has a slim Democratic majority, will vote on the Women's Health Reproductive Act -- legislation that would enshrine a woman's right to an abortion into federal law -- when it returns from recess later this month.

Biden, who has come under pressure from Democrats to expand the size of the Supreme Court, has ordered a review of the court that is due next month.

OUT-OF-STATE CALLS

Even before a strict abortion ban took effect in Texas this week, clinics in neighboring states were fielding growing numbers of calls from women desperate for options.

"Right now, people seeking abortion across Texas are panicking -- they have no idea where or when they will be able to get an abortion, if ever," Northup, with the Center for Reproductive Rights, said.

An Oklahoma clinic had received more than double its number of typical inquiries, two-thirds of them from Texas. A Kansas clinic is anticipating a patient increase of up to 40% based on calls from women in Texas. A Colorado clinic that already had started seeing more patients from other states was preparing to ramp up supplies and staffing in anticipation of the law taking effect.

"There's real panic about how are they going to get an abortion within six weeks," said Anna Rupani, co-director of Fund Texas Choice, one of several nonprofits that help pay for travel and other expenses for patients seeking out-of-state abortions. "There's this fear that if I can't get it done in six weeks, I may not be able to get it done because I may not be able to leave my job or my family for more than a day."

Traveling for an abortion may be impossible for women who would struggle to find child care or take time off work. And for those without legal U.S. status along Texas' southern border, traveling to an abortion clinic also entails the risk of getting stopped at a checkpoint.

Fund Texas Choice is among the groups seeking to expand a network that helps women in Texas and other places with restrictive abortion laws end their pregnancies in other states. It already has seen more women reaching out. The organization typically handles 10 new cases per week but received 10 calls from new clients just Wednesday, when the law took effect.

Abortion clinics in neighboring states began seeing an uptick in calls from Texas after Gov. Greg Abbott banned abortions in March 2020 for nearly a month under a covid-19 executive order.

The number of Texans seeking abortions in Planned Parenthood clinics in the Rocky Mountain region, which covers Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and southern Nevada, was 12 times higher that month. In California, 7,000 patients from other states went to that state's Planned Parenthood clinics in 2020.

The number of Texans getting abortions in Kansas jumped from 25 in 2019 to 289 last year. The Trust Women clinic in Wichita accounted for 203 of those procedures in a three-month period. Those patients traveled an average of 650 miles, Trust Women spokesman Zack Gingrich-Gaylord said.

"Last year was a dress rehearsal," he said, predicting similar numbers under the new Texas law.

Information for this article was contributed by Sabrina Tavernise, J. David Goodman, Adam Liptak and Ruth Graham of The New York Times; by Iris Samuels, David Crary, Jessica Gresko and Paul J. Weber of The Associated Press and by Robert Barnes, Ann E. Marimow, Emily Wax-Thibodeaux and Caroline Kitchener of The Washington Post.