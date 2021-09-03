100 years ago

Sept. 3, 1921

• David D. Duvall, aged 57 ... was arrested late Thursday night as he was walking the Twelfth street pike armed with a rifle. The officers placed charges of transporting and possessing whiskey against Duvall and confiscated 50 gallons of moonshine. W. M. Rankin, prohibition officer, and Deputy Sheriffs Chenault and Blake first went to a spot about seven miles from Little Rock, where they found five 10-gallon kegs filled with liquor hidden in brush near the pike.

50 years ago

Sept. 3 1971

• A gunman who attempted to rob The Bopp Liquor Store at 1023 East Ninth Street late Tuesday escaped with no money after exchanging gunfire with the clerk and a customer, the police reported. No one was hurt, but police said several bottles of whiskey were broken. More than 15 shots were fired by the robber, the store clerk, and a customer. Elmer Morse, the clerk, said two men came in about midnight Tuesday and one brandished a gun and demanded money. Lt. Walter E. (Sonny) Simpson, the police public information officer, gave this account: Morse got a pistol from under the counter and a customer, identified only as John Cutter, pulled a pistol and exchanged gunfire with the robber. Morse said about 20 to 30 bottles of whiskey on the shelves were broken during the gunfire.

25 years ago

Sept. 3, 1996

• Central Arkansas leaders were alerted last week to the possibility that the area may be getting too much ground-level ozone. An air quality report reviewed by the Metroplan Board of Directors said Pulaski County could find itself out of compliance with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards on groundlevel ozone. The report said air quality is becoming an issue because of changes in settlement and commuting patterns in the metropolitan area, roadways being used almost to capacity, and an EPA proposal to toughen ozone standards. Those new rules could be announced sometime after the November election, with a final decision in June 1997.

10 years ago

Sept. 3, 2011

• After weeks of brainstorming, the Pulaski County Bridge Facility Board is finalizing plans for what they hope will become a signature annual event to draw people to the Junction Bridge. On Sept. 22, the bridge, which joins the downtowns of Little Rock and North Little Rock, will host a regatta exhibition that will include sailors from the Grand Maumelle Sailing Club and rowers from the Arkansas Boathouse Club. In late July, the board began meeting to come up with ideas for events after an informal survey July 4 found that about 89 percent of those attending a fireworks show would return to the bridge for other events.