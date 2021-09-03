Overall Top 10 games

MARION AT NO. 1 BRYANT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Hornet Stadium, Bryant

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Marion: Lance Clark

RECORDS Bryant 1-0; Marion 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Bryant made it 31 for its last 31 when it disposed of Benton 42-3 in the Salt Bowl at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium. The Hornets haven't lost in almost three years. ... Marion got a game-winning field goal from Dylan Pieri to win its opener 24-21 over Wynne. ... The Patriots lost last season's game to Bryant 57-17. ... James has won 87% of his games (57-8) at Bryant. ... Clark is in his first season at Marion after serving as an assistant at Little Rock Christian for the last three years.

NO. 10 CONWAY AT NO. 2 BENTONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Bentonville

COACHES Conway: Keith Fimple; Bentonville: Jody Grant

RECORDS Conway 0-1; Bentonville 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Conway lost last season's meeting between the two 47-21 at McConnell Stadium. ... Quarterback Drew Wright threw four touchdown passes for Bentonville a week ago against Liberty (Mo.) North. ... The Wampus Cats lost two road games in 2020, both to Bryant. ... The Tigers have won 14 consecutive regular-season home games. After today, Bentonville will also play three of its next four games inside Tiger Stadium.

JONESBORO AT NO. 3 CABOT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Cabot

COACHES Jonesboro: Randy Coleman; Cabot: Scott Reed

RECORDS Jonesboro 1-0; Cabot 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Jonesboro is 6-7 against 7A-Central opponents since 2016. ... Cabot converted two fourth downs during its final drive to beat the Golden Hurricane 36-32 last year. ... Braden Jay, who had nearly 200 all-purpose yards in the previous game between the teams, had three touchdowns for Cabot last week. ... The last time the Panthers lost to a team outside of Class 7A was in 2018 when Benton stormed away for a 56-41 victory.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE AT NO. 4 GREENWOOD

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Smith-Robinson Stadium, Greenwood

COACHES Fort Smith Southside: Kim Dameron; Greenwood: Chris Young

RECORDS Fort Smith Southside 0-1; Greenwood 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Southside has had very little success against Greenwood lately. The Mavericks have lost nine games in a row in the series, with the last five encounters coming by an average of 33 points per loss. ... Greenwood's last loss came on Nov. 29, 2019, to Searcy (50-38) in the semifinals of the Class 6A state playoffs. ... Southside has dropped eight of its last nine games and 16 of 19 overall. ... The Bulldogs had more than 700 yards of offense last week against Muskogee (Okla.).

MADISON (MISS.) RIDGELAND AT NO. 5 PULASKI ACADEMY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Joe B. Hatcher Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Madison Ridgeland: Herbert Davis; Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas

RECORDS Madison Ridgeland 1-2; Pulaski Academy 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy is 5-2 in its last seven games against out-of-state opponents. ... Madison Ridgeland has won the past two Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Class 6A titles in Mississippi, but both of the Patriots' losses this season are to teams that won titles a year ago: Greenville (Miss.) Christian and Oakland (Tenn.). ...Wide receiver Street Toler has caught 13 passes for 251 yards and 4 touchdowns for Madison Ridgeland through the first three games. ... Bruins' quarterback Charlie Fiser threw for 345 yards and five touchdowns in the first half against Joe T. Robinson.

NO. 6 FAYETTEVILLE AT OWASSO, OKLA.

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Owasso Stadium, Owasso, Okla.

COACHES Fayetteville: Casey Dick; Owasso: Bill Blankenship

RECORDS Fayetteville 1-0; Owasso 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Fayetteville has lost back-to-back games to Owasso since beating the Pirates 45-31 in 2018. ... Blankenship led Fayetteville to the Class 7A state title in 2016 – his lone season at the school – before accepting the same job at Owasso in 2017. ... The Bulldogs put up 35 points in the first two quarters against Conway. ... Owasso wideouts Hakelan Carney and Cole Adams combined to catch 13 passes for 218 yards and 5 touchdowns against Edmond (Okla.) Sante Fe in Game 1.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER AT NO. 7 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Charging Wildcat Stadium, North Little Rock

COACHES Springdale Har-Ber: Chris Wood; North Little Rock: Randy Sandefur

RECORDS Springdale Har-Ber 0-1; North Little Rock 0-0

NOTEWORTHY Har-Ber is 0-2 in its previous two games against North Little Rock. The Wildcats lost 41-28 last year and 42-21 in the 2019 Class 7A playoffs. ... The Charging Wildcats haven't been beaten by anybody other than top-ranked Bryant over their last 19 games. ... Luke Buchanan threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns for Har-Ber last week in a 35-28 loss at McKinney (Texas). ... North Little Rock's next three games are on the road (Fayetteville, West Memphis, Little Rock Central).

SEARCY AT NO. 9 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Warrior Field, Little Rock

COACHES Searcy: Zak Clark; Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu

RECORDS Searcy 0-1; Little Rock Christian 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Clark will be looking to win his first game at Searcy after losing to No. 3 Cabot in the Lions' first outing a week ago at home. ... Little Rock Christian ran away from Little Rock Central in the opener behind a 187-yard, four-touchdown performance from senior running back Jayvean Dyer-Jones. ... The Warriors held on to beat Searcy 37-28 last season. ... The Lions have lost their past six games dating back to last year.

NOTE No. 8 Lake Hamilton is off.