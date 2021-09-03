Pine Bluff Area Church News

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its annual men's day worship and praise services virtually. At 6 p.m. Sept. 10, the guest preacher will be the Rev. Rodney Smith, pastor of First AME Church at Oakland, Ca. At 6 p.m. Sept. 11, the guest preacher will be the Rev. Derick Easter, pastor of New St. Hurricane Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. At 11 a.m. Sept. 12, services will feature the Rev. Robert Shaw, pastor of Bethel AME Church at San Francisco, Ca. To attend virtually, visit www.stjohnamepinebluff.org or https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/ or https://www.facebook.com/rev.cwilliams. To attend by Zoom the ID number is 4322086226 and password: 1117. By audio, dial 1-312-626-6799 and when prompted enter 4322086226# then when prompted enter 1117#

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present the 18th anniversary celebration of the pastor and wife, Apostle Patrick and Janice Lockett, at 4 p.m. Sept. 12. The guest speaker will be Bishop Jeff Davis of the Word Works Church of Chicago, Ill. The church is observing social distancing, requiring masks and following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks are available from ushers and hand sanitizing stations are located near the front doors.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to people in need from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 11. One food box per family will be provided in a drive thru event in front of the church on Cherry Street. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. State ID's are required, according to a news release. The sponsor is St. John's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor.

UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free small business and personal financial development management class at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Topics include financial literacy, financial planning, developing a budget, grants, small business loans, feasibility of a business idea, and knowing the business market. Unity is still practicing social distancing and has hand sanitizer wipes available. Participants are asked to wear their masks. Details: (870) 329-1182 or unitychristianfellowship@live.com.

