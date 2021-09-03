PREP FB: Three games called off for tonight

Three football games in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette coverage area scheduled for tonight have been called off because of COVID-19 and quarantine protocols.

Siloam Springs' nonconference game at home tonight against Pea Ridge will be pushed back to Sept. 17 since both schools had that as the open date in their schedules.

Rogers High, however, had its game at Stilwell, Okla., canceled and it will not be made up. Mounties coach Chad Harbison said Thursday afternoon his team must find a different opponent for a Sept. 17 game because Stilwell plays Prairie Grove that night.

Waldron's game at Mansfield tonight has also been canceled and will be not be rescheduled because those two schools have different open dates. Waldron, however, quickly found a replacement and will host Gore, Okla., in a nonconference game tonight.

"Gore's opponent had the same issues with COVID, and we were able to work something around 11 this morning," Waldron coach Doug Powell said. "We won't get a lot of time for preparation, but at least we will have a game and get our players with reps."

Mansfield coach Tim Cothran said via text message that his team is actively looking for another opponent to play Sept. 17 in order to keep 10 games on the Tigers' schedule. Mansfield will play next week at Elkins.