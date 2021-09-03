Prosecutor: Texarkana police's fatal shooting of man justified

TEXARKANA -- The fatal shooting of a man by police in June was justified, according to a letter by the 8th Judicial District-South's chief prosecuting attorney.

Don Allen Crowson, 37, died June 26 after being shot by an officer in an apartment in the 1000 block of Hickory Street in Texarkana. Four Texarkana officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a disturbance call reporting that a man was threatening to kill someone.

When officers entered the room, Crowson "arose from the chair in which he had been sitting, reached into a toolbox sitting on the floor next to his chair and removed a metal pair of 'channel lock' pliers, and immediately started toward [officers] saying, 'I'm going to kill you,'" states a letter from Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black to Texarkana Police Chief Kristi Bennett and Adam Pinner of the Arkansas State Police.

The letter describes Crowson as repeatedly threatening to kill as he "rapidly advanced" toward officers, ignoring commands from them to "back up."

According to Black's letter, Crowson was within arm's length of the officers when he was shot.

Bennett said she agrees with the findings and that the officers involved will return to full duty.

Black's letter cites Arkansas Criminal Code, including the following excerpt: "A person is justified in using deadly force upon another person if the person reasonably believes that the other person is (1) committing or about to commit a felony involving force or violence; or (2) using or about to use unlawful deadly physical force."

"Mr. Crowson was clearly about to attempt to carry out his threats to kill an officer, his actions clearly constituting an attempted homicide, or at the least, an aggravated assault on the officer or officers," Black says in the letter. "No criminal charges will be filed by this office in connection with the unfortunate death of Mr. Crowson."