Pulaski County circuit judge keeps accused shooter's bail at $750,000

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims declined on Wednesday to reduce the $750,000 bail for a Little Rock man, who told police he shot and killed an acquaintance who had attacked him, after hearing police testimony that a witness contradicts the defendant's account of the April 1 slaying.

Johnathan Tori Davis, 26, was arrested about an hour after Dominic Keirre Tillman, 28, was fatally wounded in front of his home at 3017 Boyd St. while his 7-year-old sister and 3-year-old daughter were inside the residence. Davis is charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Davis and his girlfriend, 26-year-old I'Keisha Jovan Jones, the mother of Tillman's daughter, took Tillman to the hospital where he died from a gunshot in his left chest.

Testifying at Davis' bond hearing, detective Irving Jackman said Jones and Davis had been at Tillman's house for Jones to pick up the child when Jones and Tillman began arguing on the front porch and Davis, standing by the car, shouted something.

Jones told police that Tillman pushed past her, despite her attempt to hold him back, and charged toward Davis, the detective said. Jones said that before she could turn around, she heard scuffling sounds and a gunshot. She told investigators that when she looked back she saw Tillman fall to the ground and Davis holding a gun. Jones said she had not seen either man with a weapon up until that point, Jackman told the judge.

Davis said Tillman ran at him and grabbed him, saying that although he didn't see a gun, he knew Tillman to own a gun and that Tillman was reaching down as if he had a gun, the detective testified. Davis said he grabbed the weapon away from Tillman and fired it, although he thinks he might have briefly blacked out during some of the brief struggle, Jackman said.

The detective said Jones and Davis put the wounded Tillman in their car, and Davis drove them to the emergency room and dropped him off. They returned to the hospital a short time later, telling investigators they had to go back to the Tillman home and find someone to watch the children.

But a witness, who doesn't know either man, contradicts Davis' story of how Tillman was shot, telling police there was no struggle and that the victim was shot as he ran toward Davis, the detective said.

Asking bail to be set at $50,000, defense attorney Meghan Wilson questioned the reliability of the witness account, noting that the woman was sitting in a pickup about a block from the scene and facing away. The witness could not provide a detailed description of the men she saw and could not say whether Davis had a gun, Wilson said.

Wilson also disputed that the loaded gun police seized from the couple's car belonged to Davis, pointing out that police found a box of bullets of the same caliber in Tillman's home.

Further, Tillman had been threatening death and physical violence on Davis for some time in a quarrel over how Tillman cared for his daughter, the attorney said, citing Facebook messages collected by police.

Deputy prosecutor Tonia Acker opposed reducing Davis' bail, noting that before Tillman was killed, Davis was already awaiting trial on fleeing and gun charges stemming from a November pursuit by state troopers in which Davis broadcast some of the chase on Facebook while displaying a gun.

Court records show Davis has been on probation since October 2016 when he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence charges.

His probation was extended by four years in February 2017 after he pleaded guilty to four counts of check forgery, then extended again last October when he pleaded guilty to felony fleeing for leading state troopers on a car chase in September 2019.

The pursuit ended when Davis crashed his car at the top of the Shackleford Road exit ramp on Interstate 430 north.