Quebe Sisters show is reset for April 26

A Tuesday concert by The Quebe Sisters at the Woodlands Auditorium in Hot Springs Village listed in Thursday's "Live Music in Arkansas" has been rescheduled.

The Quebe Sisters, a Dallas-based progressive Western swing band, has postponed until April 26. The concert is sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club of Saline County, Cedar Mountain Club.

According to a news release, all previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date. More information is available from the Hot Springs Village parks and recreation department at (501) 922-0322, extension 2310, or by emailing jrocha@hsvpoa.org. Refund requests will be accepted through Sept. 30.