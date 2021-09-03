Rear-end crash on I-40 kills woman

A Pine Bluff woman died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Conway, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

La'Tiya Jenkins, 36, was a passenger in a 2012 Honda Pilot that was heading east at 4:21 p.m. when it struck the rear of an eastbound 2020 Ford van, the report said. The Honda then crossed all lanes of traffic and overturned, the report said.

Reginald Livingston, 37, of Little Rock, the driver of the Honda, and two passengers, Alysia Chapman, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 55, both of Pine Bluff, were injured, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.