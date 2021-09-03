RIVER VALLEY PREVIEW: Van Buren senior Brady ready to move past foot injury suffered in 2020 season-opener

VAN BUREN -- Just like that, the season was over for Van Buren's Connor Brady halfway through the first game last year.

"I got to play one half," Brady said. "I had a really, really good half. I felt like I was doing good, and then just struck my foot."

Brady had two tackles for lost yardage, of 13 and 3 yards, in the first half of Van Buren's 48-28 win over Springdale in 2020 before breaking his foot. The injury even lingered over into basketball season, and he finally gave up that sport due to the pounding on the hardwood.

He's back now for the Pointers and in a big way already.

In last week's 36-24 win at Springdale, Brady made an impact both offensively and defensively.

"It's like I have a lot more to prove than anybody else," Brady said. "I didn't get to prove anything at all."

Brady caught a 33-yard pass to Springdale's 2 late in the first half to convert a fourth-and-11 situation. Van Buren turned the ball over on the next play, but two plays later Brady crashed through and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and a 29-17 lead.

It was the defining sequence in the game.

Brady was competing for the quarterback job during the spring and summer with sophomore Bryce Perkins, but Brady's ability to be impactful on both sides of the ball proved more important for the Pointers overall.

Defensively, he teams up with Dylan Barlow at what are basically the safety positions creating a physical 1-2 punch on the back end of Van Buren's defense.

"If I would have played quarterback I couldn't have played defense, and I feel like I can be a big asset on defense," Brady said. "Dylan had a great season last year, and I feel like with him at safety and me at a linebacker-safety type position that we can do good there."

Playing receiver is new to Brady, though, although he's caught on pretty quickly.

"I had no clue I could run and catch," Brady said. "Playing 7-on-7 and scoring touchdowns, that was fun."

Brady comes from an athletic family that's known more for basketball than other sports. Brady's dad, Matt, played basketball at Van Buren while his mom, Lori, was an outstanding basketball player at Pocola, Okla., and an all-county guard in the LeFlore County Tournament.

"Athletics has been a big part of my life," Brady said. "Almost everybody in my family has played college something besides my dad, and he's probably the best athlete but he really didn't care that much."

Connor Brady has chosen the route of football and baseball, where he contributed on Van Buren's state championship team in the spring and will be one of two conference starters on the mound along with Devin Gattis. He also recently committed to play baseball at Eastern Oklahoma State in Wilburton, Okla.

First, though, is the football season and this week's rivalry game against Alma. Brady and his fellow teammates will try to become the second-straight senior class to sweep the Airedales in their football career.

"There will be a lot of people in the stands," Brady said. "It will be fun."

Brady missed last year's win against Alma but did get in late in Van Buren's 53-21 win in 2019 at home.

"That was probably the most people we've ever had in the stadium," Brady said. "I got to play in the fourth quarter a little bit, and it was fun."

The game will be the season opener for Alma, and coach Rusty Bush is looking forward to a full stadium since last year's games were restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's my second season, but I haven't seen a stadium full yet," Bush said. "I can't wait to be a part of that. We're at Van Buren this year, and hopefully we can fill it up. Then we can come back home in our final two nonconference games, and we want to put on a great show."

Bush isn't intimidated by rivalry games because he's been a part of some of the best in the state.

He played at Fordyce and was part of one of the biggest and oldest rivalries in the state in the Redbugs' annual game against Rison. Then he coached in some of the other rivalries that are huge.

"The Van Buren-Alma is obviously extremely huge to both communities," Bush said. "I've been in a lot of good ones. I've played in the Fordyce-Rison game, I coached in Benton-Bryant, I coached in Northside-Southside, and I coached in El Dorado-Texarkana, so I've been in a lot of great rivalries. It's what makes high school football so special. I like starting off the season with this game. Our kids love it, and it's great for our communities. It's always great to play those rivalry games."

ALMA AT VAN BUREN

Citizens Bank Stadium at Dr. J.E. Blakemore Field

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Alma, 0-0; Van Buren, 1-0

ON THE AIR Live-streamed by both schools on their websites

BETWEEN THE LINES Van Buren and Alma will meet for the 75th time on the gridiron on Friday night. The Pointers lead the all-time series by a 39-30-5 count and have three straight. … Both teams will start move-in quarterbacks; Van Buren sophomore Bryce Perkins moved from Shiloh Christian, and Alma junior Joe Trusty moved from Greenwood.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Alma – WR/DB Connor Stacy (Sr., 5-11, 165), WR Brilee White (Sr., 5-8, 160), WR Kevin Mills (Sr., 5-8, 150), DL Zander Pulido (Sr., 6-3, 265). Van Buren – DE Owen Lee (Sr., 5-11, 210), OL Sam Shepherd (Sr., 6-2, 275), Blake Holmes (Sr., 6-5, 200), LB Alex Marcos (Sr., 6-0, 185).