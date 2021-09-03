Sandefur's savors shot to lead NLR

There wasn't much of a reason for North Little Rock's Randy Sandefur to downplay the significance of today's season-opening game against Springdale Har-Ber, but then again, how could he?

On the surface, the all-Wildcat battle will go down as simply a nonconference clash that -- barring key injuries -- won't have any bearing on either team's chances to win their respective conferences. The winner isn't guaranteed to win another game, let alone clinch a postseason berth come November.

Even still, it'll be a momentous outing for Sandefur, who'll find himself strolling along the sidelines at Charging Wildcat Stadium just as he's done for almost 40 years. The only difference is that this time, he'll be patrolling that area as a head coach.

"We're really excited," said Sandefur, who spent the previous 38 seasons as an assistant on the North Little Rock staff before becoming the head coach in May. "Our community has just been so good to us. They came out and watched the benefit game last week, too. So they're excited, our kids are excited, we're all excited."

Sandefur's enthusiasm was centered more on the collaborative relationship between the city and the program, but that's not at all surprising for a guy who's been about as humble as anyone at North Little Rock during his nearly four-decade career at the school.

The Charging Wildcats have reached the past five Class 7A state title games under two different head coaches. Jamie Mitchell got North Little Rock to the final from 2016-19 before leaving a few months later to coach at Shades Valley (Ala.). J.R. Eldridge mirrored Mitchell's success by leading North Little Rock to the championship game in 2020 until resigning to take over at Farmington. Sandefur isn't necessarily trying to follow in their footsteps, but he is hoping to get the team to the same place they did by season's end -- Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.

"We're just a work in progress right now," he said. "We've installed a new offense and defense, and we're getting better every day. In the scrimmage we had against El Dorado, our guys made a lot of mistakes, but they played hard. And that's the one thing that we're definitely going to do each and every game.

"We're working and working to get better, and I think we're doing that each we step out there on the field."

The Charging Wildcats aren't nearly as seasoned as they were during their title game runs. In fact, they're just the opposite. Sandefur said he doesn't have the highly recruited running backs, such as Brandon Thomas, in his stable like the team has had in years past or an experienced guy under center, like Kareame Cotton. But that suits him fine.

"People have asked me and said, 'Coach, this is the first time in a long time you haven't had a couple of Division I backs,' " Sandefur explained. "I'm OK with that. We've got a lot of guys that can contribute in different ways, and they're all very valuable to us. [Running back] Torrance Moore did a really good of running the football the other night.

"And for a guy like Malachi Gober, who'd never taken a varsity snap at quarterback, to come out and do well in that scrimmage, I was very proud of the way he played. He's not going to sit back in the pocket and throw, he's going to be moving. Our offensive line played well, too, and our receivers have been really good."

Sandefur reserved his highest praise for his defense, which does have some steady hands on deck. He noted that they shut down El Dorado's ground game in the scrimmage and were active throughout.

They're going to have to continue that activity rate against Har-Ber, which played well in a 35-28 loss at McKinney (Texas) a week ago.

Har-Ber quarterback Luke Buchanan threw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns, and Hudson Brewer, who led Class 7A in rushing last season, had nearly 100 yards on the ground. The Wildcats had a chance to either tie or win but lost a fumble late inside McKinney's 20.

"Me and my special teams coordinator drove to McKinney and watched [Har-Ber] play," Sandefur said. "I was very impressed because when you go to Texas and have a chance to win it, I have nothing but the greatest amount of respect for them. Har-Ber is always sound and well-coached. They're going to make us defend the whole field.

"Whatever points we score or whatever the end of the game results will be, we'll have had to earn it all. We'll have to be ready to play because we know they'll be ready."

And Sandefur will be ready to make his head coaching debut with a team he knows better than most.

"We play a tough nonconference schedule to get ready for a tough conference schedule," he noted. "Our league is so strong and playing Har-Ber, Fayetteville and West Memphis will make us a better. Now I don't know what the ledger is going to say at the end of that, but I know when conference rolls around, we'll be a much better football team."