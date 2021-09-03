S.C. high court sides with state on mask mandates

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The city of Columbia cannot issue a mask mandate to protect younger students from the highly contagious and potentially dangerous covid-19 virus in the city's public schools and day-care facilities, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The result of the 14-page ruling was unanimous, but several justices added their own explanations of the opinion.

"In this declaratory judgment action, the Court finds the City of Columbia's ordinances mandating face masks in public schools that serve grades K-12 are in direct conflict with Proviso 1.108 of the 2021-2022 Appropriations Act," the state's highest court said in a summary of its decision posted on the court's internet site. The act referred to was passed in late June by the General Assembly, declaring that no state funds could be used to enforce mask mandates in public schools.

The Supreme Court's decision said the city's enforcement provisions placed responsibility to enforce the mask mandate on school personnel, "forcing school employees to choose between violating either state or local law," the court's summary said.

The Supreme Court issued its ruling just two days after a lawyer for Attorney General Alan Wilson argued in the high court that the city exceeded its authority when, in early August, it issued an order saying younger students were required to wear masks in schools and day cares to protect them from covid-19.

"We appreciate the Supreme Court's quick ruling and its confirmation of our legal arguments," Wilson said in a Thursday statement. "The court emphasized what we've been saying all along, that we are not arguing mask policy, we are arguing the rule of law. The court has confirmed that a city ordinance cannot conflict with state law."

At-large City Councilman Howard Duvall said he was disappointed by the court's ruling.

"I am sorry that the court took such a narrow view of this important issue," Duvall said. "I think they are completely overlooking the home rule aspects of it, and the authority, both constitutional and statutory, for a municipal government to protect the health and safety of its citizens."

Duvall said he remains hopeful the city can do something to increase mask wearing in city schools.

Since Wilson filed his lawsuit, the spread of covid-19 infections in South Carolina has gotten worse. The state is now among the nation's leaders in new weekly covid-19 infections. South Carolina also has one of the nation's lowest vaccination rates.

N.C. MASKING

By contrast, nearly all of North Carolina's school districts are now requiring masks to be worn because of soaring covid numbers that are causing some schools and entire districts to switch temporarily to online classes.

At the beginning of August, the majority of the state's 115 school districts had planned to open the school year not requiring masks. But a month later, only a handful of school districts is not requiring masks. Dozens of districts reversed their plans to make masks optional.

"As of this morning, we are up to 106 of the 115 school districts that have moved to masking requirements, and that covers about 94% of our children in our public school system," Dr. Betsey Tilson, the state health director, said at Thursday's state Board of Education meeting. "There has been a lot of movement as we have gone forward, with about 46% of districts changing their policies within the past couple of weeks."

Tilson said 99% of the state's covid-19 spread is from the delta variant.

The surge has caused two small school districts to temporarily suspend in-person classes. Other districts are temporarily suspending in-person classes for individual schools and classrooms.

Tilson cited how a North Carolina school that switched to requiring masks saw a drop in the number of covid cases and students being quarantined. The state is allowing more relaxed quarantine rules in schools that mandate masks.

OKLAHOMA REPORTS

City employees in Tulsa are being offered $250 stipends for receiving coronavirus vaccinations, plus possible additional $250 amounts if their departments reach vaccination goals.

The City Council voted Wednesday night to provide $250 to employees who are fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 and another $250 to vaccinated employees in departments with a more than 70% total employee vaccination rate.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 20 ICU beds available, 7.8% of the total number of intensive care beds in Tulsa as the delta-fueled variant of the virus has led to a surge of cases statewide.

The four major hospitals in Oklahoma City -- Integris, Mercy, SSM Health and OU Health -- reported Wednesday that they had no ICU beds available. The Health Department reported that there were 26 ICU beds, or 7.9% of the total, available among other city hospitals.

The Health Department reported 3,274 new cases and a seven-day average of 2,671 new cases, up from an average of 2,210 during the seven-day period that ended Aug. 17.

FRENCH FEARS

In France, 12 million children went back to school Thursday for the new academic year, wearing masks as part of rules aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in that country.

In France as in other European countries, many fear the end of the summer break will see a new surge in covid-19 infections fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. French media cite the examples of Scotland and Germany, where reports of new cases increased after schools reopened.

Visiting a primary school in the southern city of Marseille, French President Emmanuel Macron praised as "a victory" being able to open schools.

France is one among countries around the world that have maintained the highest rate of in-person classes during the covid-19 crisis. The country closed its schools completely or partially for 12 weeks between March 2020 and July this year, to compare with 38 weeks in neighboring Germany and 58 weeks in the U.S., according to UNESCO figures."

Information for this article was contributed by John Monk and Chris Trainor of The State (TNS); by T. Keung Hui of The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.) (TNS); and by Oleg Cetinic, Sylvie Corbet, Frank Jordans, Geir Moulson, Frances D'Emilio and Jan M. Olsen of The Associated Press.