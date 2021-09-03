Community briefs: School sets vaccination clinic today

School sets vaccination clinic today

Pine Bluff Lighthouse Charter School, 708 W. Second Ave., will hold a Pfizer covid-19 vaccination clinic from 2-6 p.m. today.

People who are 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Those age 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to a news release.

The event is free. Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to provide the vaccinations at the school.

Senator to visit 2 counties on ag tour

U.S. Sen. John Boozman will be in Arkansas and Lonoke counties for the last day of his agriculture tour today.

From 8:30-9:30 a.m., Boozman will visit the Arva Research Farm at Humphrey. He will meet with Jay McEntire, chief executive officer of Arva Intelligence, to learn about the carbon and nitrogen cycling research being done for the Department of Energy. Additionally, there will be a discussion on climate change legislation, according to a news release.

From 10-11 a.m., the senator will visit Isbell Farms at England. Mark Isbell testified before the Senate agriculture committee about rice farming, reducing his environmental footprint and the carbon emissions associated with his operation, and how technology helped him make strides in sustainability. Boozman will discuss how Isbell's testimony helped strengthen the Growing Climate Solutions Act and secure Senate passage of the bill.

From 12:45-1:45 p.m., Boozman will visit Keo Fish Farm at Keo. He will meet with Mike Freeze, tour Freeze's baitfish operation and discuss USDA programs that are intended to offer support for farm-raised fish, as well as challenges posed by predation.

Agencies announce holiday closings

Several agencies have announced Labor day closings dates.

The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices, and Pine Bluff City hall and related offices will be closed today through Monday, according to their calendars.

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will close its main office Monday, however Southeast Arkansas Transportation will still take cancer and dialysis patients to appointments, according to a spokesman.

State Capitol offices and state buildings will be closed Monday. The state Capitol will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the secretary of state's news release.

College trustees to meet Wednesday

The Southeast Arkansas College board of trustees will hold their bimonthly meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the welcome center training room. SEARK is asking anyone who is not on the agenda to attend via Zoom, according to a news release. For the Zoom link, contact Wanda Grimmett at wgrimmett@seark.edu.

Fire department sets 9/11 ceremony

The Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department will conduct a ceremony at 8:58 a.m. Sept. 11. The ceremony will honor first responders and civilians killed in the terrorist attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, according to a news release.

The public is welcome to join the observance at a local fire station. The ceremony will begin with a moment of silence at 8:58 a.m.

All available Fire Department personnel will assemble at attention in front of the station flagpole (or a central location in front of the building.) A company officer or chaplain, if present, may choose to make brief remarks. The flag will be lowered. At 8:59 a.m., the time of the South Tower collapse at New York on 9/11, sirens will sound for one minute.

"Three hundred forty-six firefighters and paramedics and 71 law enforcement officers were killed during the Sept. 11th attacks. They didn't concern themselves with their own safety but unselfishly were more concerned about others even to the point of losing their lives. Nearly 3,000 civilians also lost their lives that day," according to the release.

Cleanup day for park near Dumas set

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District field office at Arkansas Post will host a park cleanup day at the Jardis Point Day Use Area near Dumas from 8 a.m. until noon Sept. 25. A complimentary lunch will be provided.

The event is part of National Public Lands Day, a nationwide cleanup effort that unites thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands, according to a news release.

Volunteers will help Corps personnel refurbish the picnic areas and collect litter from around the park. Details: Arkansas Post field office, (870) 548-2291 or ceswl-pa@usace.army.mil.