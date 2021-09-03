Six rezoning requests before Pea Ridge planners

PEA RIDGE -- Six parcels will be introduced for rezoning consideration Tuesday during a public hearing as the first item of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting which begins at 7 p.m in the courtroom of City Hall.

The public hearing provides an opportunity for persons to comment on the rezoning. Each of the rezoning requests and two more items of business, will be considered by Planning Commission members.

Items being presented to the Planning Commission are:

• Rezoning A-1 to R-1 2.25 acres, 772 W. Pickens Road, by Jason Dixon.

• Rezoning A-1 to R-1 2.5 acres, 15689 Easterling Road, by Greg Mathes.

• Rezoning A-1 to R-2MF 4.3 acres, Patton Street, by Jason Ingalls.

• Rezoning R-2MF to R-3MF 3.96 acres, Weston Street, King Lane, by Jason Ingalls.

• Rezoning A-1 to R-2MF 5.82 acres, Lee Town Road, by Kinley Miller.

• Rezoning A-1 to R-3MF 14.04 acres, Lee Town Road, by Kinley Miller.

Items not presented at the public hearing, but to be considered during the meeting are:

• Lot Split, Greer Street, by Delores Wilkerson.

• Preliminary plat, Rolling Meadows, 170 Lots, by Jorgensen Engineering.