Springdale Har-Ber sweeps Bentonville to start league play

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber started 6A-West Conference volleyball play with a bang, sweeping Bentonville High 25-16, 25-7, 25-14 on Thursday in Wildcat Arena.

Senior middle blockers Kat Cooper and Kinleigh Hall combined for 25 kills and five blocks to help the Lady Wildcats improve to 9-0 overall.

Har-Ber coach Cassie Loyd was pleased with her team's focus on beginning conference play.

"We talked in the locker room that everyone has a clean slate walking into this match tonight," Loyd said. "Everyone's 0-0, so we have to come out with some focus and intensity and try to make a statement with what we wanted our conference season to look like.

"I think our girls did a really great job stepping onto the court focused. They played really clean volleyball. The most important thing for me is they really stayed together and played well as a team."

The Lady Wildcats were pretty much in control most of the night against Bentonville, a storied program with multiple state titles to its credit.

Har-Ber finished the opening set on a 6-1 spurt to grab the momentum, then dominated the second set. The Lady Tigers, who lost 2-0 to the Lady Wildcats in Saturday's Early Bird Tournament finals, pulled within 13-11 in the third set. But Har-Ber responded with a 12-3 run to close out the match.

The 6-foot-1 Cooper, a San Diego State commit, led the way with a match-high 13 kills and three blocks, but Hall added 12 kills and two blocks.

Cooper said her team was clicking in all aspects of the game, but she credited the back row for getting the offense in sync.

"You can't get a good set or a good swing without that first contact," Cooper said. "Having those players to back us up is just awesome. They lead our team."

"I think we had good communication and a good fluid offense. We worked really hard to minimize our errors and we worked really hard to distribute the ball well among the players and we passed really well."

Setter Caylan Koons dished out 36 assists, while libero Josie McCroskey added 13 digs and two aces for Har-Ber.

Trinity Hamilton, a Central Arkansas commit, led Bentonville with six kills. Lilly Thompson finished with a match-high 19 digs for the Lady Tigers (6-2, 0-1).

Fort Smith Southside 3, Rogers High 0

Olivia Melton and Toree Tiffee were a great 1-2 punch to lift the Mavericks to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-11 win over the Lady Mounties to begin 6A-West Conference play.

Melton led the way with 11 kills, 12 digs and two blocks, while Tiffee added 10 kills and 10 digs for Southside (6-2-2, 1-0). Kennedy Meadors also added a double-double with 20 assists and 11 digs to go with four aces.

Abby Harris led the Lady Mounties (6-3, 0-1) with 11 kills, while Maidson Rhea added 12 digs and Kaitlyn Brady contributed 13 assists.

Fayetteville 3, Bentonville West 0

Maddie LaFata hammered 11 kills and Brooke Rockwell added nine to lead the Lady Purple Bulldogs to the 25-10, 25-11, 25-12 win.

Kennedy Phelan also contributed eight kills to go with 30 assists for Fayetteville (4-1, 1-0).

Fort Smith Northside 3, Bryant 0

Sydney Klein put up a double-double with 11 kills and 14 digs to lead the Lady Bears to 25-14, 25-19, 25-11 win to open 6A-Central Conference play.

Klein also added three aces, but she had lots of help. Alyssa Brown added 11 kills, while Za'Kari Gurule' and Dynasty Andrews added nine kills each. Hannah Smith anchored the defense with 24 digs and chipped in five aces for Northside (9-2, 1-0).

Setter Macie Grams dished out 45 assists, while Gurule' added 13 digs and Andrews had five blocks.

Van Buren 3, Charleston 0

The Lady Pointers evened their record at 3-3 with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 win over Charleston.

Brylin Oden led the offense with nine kills, while Bri Ball and Avary Smith chipped in six kills each for Van Buren. Alexis McKeown added three aces.

Shiloh Christian 3, Gravette 0

The Lady Saints remained undefeated in 4A-Northwest Conference play with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-15 win over the Lady Lions.

Junior Ryan Russell led the attack with 15 kills, while Rylee Kallesen added 11 for Shiloh Christian (9-1-1, 4-0). Freshman setter Laila Creighton dished out 38 assists. Savvy Williams and Bella Bonanno chipped in nine digs each. Williams also added three aces.