Startups program takes applications

Spark, a small-business pre-accelerator program, is now accepting applications from entrepreneurs across Central Arkansas. The application period closes Sept. 21.

The program, in its third year, will provide mentoring and support for 10 startups. Programming this year will emphasize sales and marketing skills and provide expertise in areas such as storytelling, public relations and pitching.

The Little Rock Venture Center, the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, Arvest Bank and the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center are combining resources and expertise to sponsor the cohort.

The program is scheduled to start Sept. 29 and end Dec. 8.

"We look forward to seeing a new cohort of small businesses in Little Rock benefit from participating in the 2021 Spark pre-accelerator program," said Jay Chesshir, president and chief executive officer of the chamber. "Building strong, sustainable companies begins with a solid foundation that this program equips entrepreneurs to establish."

Qualifying applicants must be Central Arkansas residents and full-time founders or chief executives of startup companies with annual recurring revenue between $25,000 and $100,000 and operating from one to five years.

More information is available at venturecenter.co/spark.