WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UCA announces non-conference schedule

The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball announced its 2021-22 non-conference schedule Thursday afternoon, which is highlighted by a pair of matchups against Big 12 opposition within the season's first three games.

The Bears will begin their season at Kansas State on Nov. 9 and then hit the road a week later to play at Oklahoma on Nov. 16. In between, UCA will play its home opener against crosstown foe Hendrix College Nov. 12.

"I am very excited to see how our young kids handle those challenges and how we, as a team, grow through the challenges," Coach Sandra Rushing said in a news release. "Our ladies will get to play in some very difficult environments on the road of the Power 5 schools and we will get a chance to see early how we are going to develop as a team."

After returning from Norman, Okla., the Bears will play three consecutive home games to close November before making the short trip to the Jack Stephens Center for a contest at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 4.

UCA's final road contest of 2021 will come Dec. 12 when the Bears visit Tulsa. They'll then finish the non-conference portion of their season with three more games at the Farris Center, with the lone Division I matchup on Dec. 21 against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

UCA opens its first season in the Atlantic Sun on Jan. 5 when it goes to Eastern Kentucky, and the Bears will play their first ASUN game in Conway Jan. 8 when Lipscomb comes to town.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

VOLLEYBALL

UCA tops UALR

Junior Alexis Stunbaugh had 17 kills, 15 digs and a .310 hitting percentage Thursday to lead the University of Central Arkansas to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-27, 17-25, 16-14 victory over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at the Prince Center in Conway.

Lexi Miller had 15 kills and 2 blocks for the Sugar Bears (1-0), while Mackenzie Vernon had 11 kills and 4 blocks, and Allison Holloway contributed 8 kills, 3 blocks and 2 service aces.

Laura Jansen led the Trojans (3-1) with 31 kills, 11 digs and 3 blocks. Laure Jansen added a team-high 15 digs and 13 kills, while Alyssa Nayar had a match-high 55 assists.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Harding falls in season opener

The Harding University women lost to Texas-Tyler 2-0 on Thursday in the season opener for both teams in Tyler, Texas.

Reagan Easter scored for Texas-Tyler in the 45th minute on an assist from Faith Adje and Sarah Fannelly scored in the 46th minute. Harding took eight shots, including four on-goal. Michaela Potter played the full 90 minutes and made seven saves for the Lady Bisons.

BASEBALL

Hogs to host public scrimmage today

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas baseball fans are being invited back to the ballpark this fall.

After a year of closed practices due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Razorbacks began fall practice Thursday and will scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. today at Baum-Walker Stadium with the gates open for fans to attend.

The scrimmage will last around five innings.

Dave Van Horn, the 20th-year Arkansas coach, said a crowd helps prepare his team.

"It gives a little bit of a feel of a real game with people in the stands," Van Horn said. "People can come to every scrimmage we have. Our practices are open now and we want people to come watch us practice.

"It's good for the new players in our program to feel that, so to speak, and there are some other eyes on them besides just the staff and the team."

Van Horn said the Razorbacks won't play exhibition games against other teams this year like they did in the falls of 2018 and 2019, when they played Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Wichita State.

Fall exhibitions weren't played last year due to the covid outbreak.

-- Matt Jones