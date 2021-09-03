Tennessee rolls in Heupel's debut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee ran for four touchdowns, and Josh Heupel's debut as the Volunteers head coach was a success with a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green on Thursday night.

After rushing for just 67 yards in the first half, the Vols gained more than 200 yards in the second half -- while having Jabari Small (124 yards) and Tiyon Evans (116) lead the assault.

Quarterback Joe Milton, a transfer from Michigan, threw for 140 yards (11 of 23) and ran for two scores in Heupel's up-tempo attack.

The game marked the start of the 100th season of football in Tennessee's Neyland Stadium.

Bowling Green trailed just 14-6 at halftime while shutting out the Vols in the second quarter. The Mid-American Conference representative wore down in the final 30 minutes.

Tennessee's rush defense was impressive, limiting the Falcons to just 32 yards on the ground.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) celebrates a touchdown against Bowling Green with wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) celebrates a touchdown against Bowling Green with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) dives across the goal line for a touchdown as he's hit by Bowling Green linebacker Darren Anders (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Bowling Green running back Jamal Johnson (20) gets past Tennessee defensive back Warren Burrell (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Bowling Green's Nate Needham (39) kicks a field goal as punter Matt Naranjo (96) holds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald throws to a receiver during the first half against Tennessee in an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) dives across the goal line as he's hit by Bowling Green linebackers Brock Horne (34) and JB Brown (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)