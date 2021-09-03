The engineers!

"The river have busted through,

clear down to Plaquemines.

Six feet of water

in the streets of Evangeline."

--Randy Newman

What the nation has just witnessed--in Hurricane Ida along the Gulf Coast--has been something of a modern man-made miracle. Homo faber, man the toolmaker, largely held his own in what was one of the most potent storms to hit the country in recorded American history. In some respects, Hurricane Ida was more powerful than Hurricane Katrina.

Lest we forget, Katrina was a mighty Category 5 hurricane when it was in the Gulf in 2005. But when it hit land on Aug. 29, 2005--16 years to the day before Ida hit the same place--Miss Katrina was a Cat 3. Hurricane Ida landed as a Cat 4.

Hurricane Katrina killed 1,800 people over several states, most of them in New Orleans.

Those of us who've enjoyed New Orleans over the years might remember the times we've walked around the neighborhoods next to the river and watched cargo ships go by--and had to look up to see them. New Orleans is like a bowl, sometimes a sinking bowl, protected by a series of large levees and pumps. Man-made piles of dirt are all that protect much of the city from Old Man River.

When Katrina hit head-on, it flooded 80 percent of the city, and much of the surrounding areas. It caused $125 billion in damage over several states. According to those who keep up with these things, there are still people listed as "missing" from that storm.

Hurricane Ida hit near the same spot, or at least close enough for government work.

This week people are suffering through a lack of electricity and AC, and reports say some are using water from swimming pools to flush toilets. But there isn't 10 feet of water rushing through Jackson Barracks. The Saints have to play next weekend's game in Jacksonville, but nobody thinks they'll miss an entire season in New Orleans again.

The death toll from Ida, as of Wednesday afternoon, was six--at least along the Gulf Coast. Including two electrical workers in Alabama, so all those Entergy workers who went south from Arkansas to help, y'all be careful. (Word Thursday afternoon is that Ida is still tearing up the East Coast. So keep a watch there.)

The point being, Ida wanted to be Katrina, but she'll never live up to it. Those of us of a certain age will always remember Katrina. Will we remember the name "Ida" next year?

We remember a couple of cadets of a certain military occupation MOS who sang "The Engineeeeers!" every time their branch was mentioned. They were annoying. But smart.

Since 2005, the federal government, and the engineers, have spent around $14.5 billion to upgrade the defenses of New Orleans. And experts declared victory--this time.

The Washington Post quoted Ed Link, a research engineer at the University of Maryland who led the Army Corps of Engineers' investigation after the failures during Katrina. Professor Link said he spent "too many hours on Sunday watching Weather Channel weathermen hanging onto street poles in 100-mph winds. They were all standing on dry ground--not up to their knees in water. So there was no huge flooding. That's what success looks like."

(Speaking of weather reporters, one day a piece of tin or splintered board is going to hurt somebody on live TV. Does the viewing public really need to see them in the screaming wind and rain? But that's another editorial.)

The biggest problem in New Orleans, and in much of the recent hurricane's path, is the electrical grid. Power lines are down all over. Which brings up the topic of burying power lines. Katrina caused $125 billion in damage, and we're still tallying the cost(s) of Ida, so how much of that would be putting "up" new lines?

And how much could be saved next time if we bury electrical lines? The Wall Street Journal's editorial page reported the other day that parts of Florida are burying power lines to prevent the next storm from knocking them down: "Hardening the grid to withstand extreme weather isn't cheap, but the payoff is likely worth it."

Besides, neighborhoods with buried power lines are so much prettier.

The loss of wetlands due to climate change is going to make the Gulf Coast--all the towns and cities there, not just New Orleans--more susceptible to floods and storm surge from these kinds of hurricanes and tropical storms.

Beaches, brackish estuaries, bayous and marshes are being taken over by sea water. Which allows hurricanes to creep closer toward population centers while they're still powerful. If the federal government is going to spend trillions on "hard infrastructure," and it is, it should make plenty of that money available for levee systems.

Reports say that rural parts of Louisiana and Mississippi may be without power for weeks. Baton Rouge is still in the dark. But Ida will never live up to, or down to, her sister Katrina. And folks around the south are thanking God. And the engineeeeers.

But--you knew there'd be a "but"--we wouldn't be writing editorials if we didn't find the black cloud that goes with the silver lining:

This near-miss by Ida may make people complacent again. Remember all the hurricane parties as people prepared for Katrina? That massive storm woke people up. For 16 years. Here's hoping Ida didn't put folks to sleep again.