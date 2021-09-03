Vigil planned in east Arkansas for Marine killed by bomb at Kabul airport

One of the 11 Marines killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport had lived in Arkansas.

Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, was born in Memphis and lived for a while in West Memphis before his family moved to Utah, said Jason Johnston, manager of Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Hoover's aunt and uncle, Heather and Jeremy Soto, still live in Arkansas. He said Jeremy Soto is a pastor at Victory Church of the Mid-South in Marion.

Johnston said Hoover's grandfather also lives in Marion.

"A large portion of his family continues to reside in Arkansas," said Hutchinson. "He served in the Marines for 12 years, including three tours in Afghanistan."

Johnston said a memorial vigil is planned for 7 p.m. tonight at the Marion Performing Arts Center on campus of Marion High School, 1 Patriot Drive.

He said speakers will include government officials and the music will include the Marines' Hymn and The Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Candles won't be allowed, but flashlights are fine, said Johnston.

He said Hoover will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

A memorial vigil was held for Hoover on Sunday night at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City.