White Hall hosts Warren in battle of state title contenders

One thing White Hall's Bobby Bolding and Warren's Bo Hembree have in common is the experience of winning a number of state high school football championships.

Tonight's game at White Hall's Bulldog Stadium, which kicks off at 7, is a marquee matchup of title contenders and great football minds who have combined for seven championships -- four for Hembree and the Lumberjacks and three for Bolding (one at Stuttgart, two at Pine Bluff).

"We played a bunch when I was at Stuttgart and at Pine Bluff," said Bolding, now in his third season with the Bulldogs. "[Hembree is] one of my best friends. We're both trying to get better. We don't get hung up too much on who wins or loses the game. It's a nonconference game, and we both like to experiment with a lot of different stuff. We enjoy competing with each other."

At Warren, starting the season isn't so much about focusing on White Hall as it is on the Lumberjacks, their coach said.

"We need to be playing our best football by Week 4," Hembree said, referring to the usual start of conference play.

The Lumberjacks will kick off their campaign tonight after a midseason turnaround helped them reach the Class 4A semifinals in 2020. They were 0-3 before winning eight of their next nine, ultimately running into Rivercrest to end the season.

"We lost our quarterback vs. White Hall early in the fourth quarter," Hembree said of Riley Cornish, who was injured in a 17-6 season-opening loss to the Bulldogs last year. "We lost our offensive identity after that. Then we lost a running back [who graduated] due to a 4-wheeler accident, so it took a while to get our bearings back."

Losses to Stuttgart and Texarkana followed before a comeback from a 14-0 deficit against Booneville resulted in a 42-35 win.

Hembree revealed it wasn't so much how the Booneville game turned out as it was the Lumberjacks' resilience that sparked a much-needed upswing in their season.

"Our kids are resilient," Hembree said. "They understand the situation with covid-19 and wanted to play high school football, so they did what they had to do in terms of staying healthy and wearing masks."

Warren starts anew with two experienced quarterbacks in Cornish and Maddox Lassiter, who took over after Cornish was injured last year, and at least seven other returning starters on offense, along with seven on defense.

White Hall (1-0) won its Week 0 game against Sheridan 41-0 last Friday, racking up that much offense in 11 minutes, 26 seconds of possession time. The Bulldogs did not punt or turn the ball over, and they pounced on two of Sheridan's four fumbles.

Yet those statistics don't give a clear picture of how the game went, Bolding said.

"We executed early on and dilly-dallied after that," he said. "We had so many technique mistakes. We can't have assignment mistakes at all."

Despite the flaws, Bolding was happy with the completion rate of quarterbacks Matthew Mitchell and Noah Smith, who combined to throw 7 of 9 for 94 yards with no interceptions.

White Hall's offense also outgained Sheridan 310-88, getting 116 yards and two touchdowns on Zaire Green's nine carries.

How the Bulldogs play tonight matters more than the statistics in Bolding's view.

"I want to see us play with the same level of intensity and give great effort," he said. "I also want to see the technique mistakes reduced every game in nonconference."