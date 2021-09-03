Written, directed, produced, and co-edited by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., "Wild Indian" tells the unsettling story of two men inextricably linked by a violent crime from their childhood. It's a piercing and clear-eyed examination of trauma, guilt and embracing identity rather than running from it. Told through a deeply authentic indigenous perspective, "Wild Indian" contextualizes numerous aspects of the modern American Indian experience while knocking down conventional approaches to indigenous characters and their stories.

Corbine kicks his movie off with a "Some time ago" opening that has an inescapable folktale quality to it. An Ojibwe tribesman trudges under a beautiful sun-cracked forest canopy with nothing but his bow and arrow. We don't see his face, but a vague caption informs us that he "got a little sick."

The scene never shows us where this proud yet worn-down American Indian is going, but he's clearly compelled to keep moving. This short but potent sequence not only drips with allegory, but it's Corbine's subtle way of connecting the past to the current day. And when we come across this tribesman later on, his presence has a much clearer and more visceral meaning.

The central story begins in 1988 on a Wisconsin reservation where a young teenager named M'kwa (Phoenix Wilson) bears all the marks of his abusive home life. With no childhood to speak of and every shred of his innocence stripped away, M'kwa's lone retreat is his cousin and best friend Teddo (Julian Gopal). Life at a local Catholic school isn't much better. There he is bullied and left alone on the fringes by the other students. A priest inquires about some fresh bruises, but M'kwa refuses to say, fearful of what will happen at home if he does.

While walking through the woods after school an exasperated and broken M'kwa tells Teddo "I can't handle it no more." He takes a rifle they slipped out of Teddo's house and carelessly fires toward a classmate walking in the distance. The bullet strikes the boy killing him instantly. With a cold budding psychopathy, M'kwa coerces Teddo into helping him bury the body. Neither tells anyone what happened.

From there the story leaps ahead to 2019. M'kwa (now played by Michael Greyeyes) has burned every hint of his past, his heritage and his culture. He's changed his name to Michael Peterson. His marriage to his white wife (Kate Bosworth) feels like an act of assimilation rather than out of genuine love. And his pandering to his bosses (one of them skittishly played by Jesse Eisenberg) has put him in line for a big promotion at his San Francisco business firm. But Corbine wastes no time showing that no matter how deep you bury your past you can never fully escape it.

The trajectory of Teddo's life couldn't be more different. He has spent the last 25 years in and out of prison mostly for drug offenses. And when we meet him again (now played by Chaske Spencer) he has just finished up a 10-year sentence. Those quick to judge might write Teddo off as a bad seed. He has a shaved head and tattoos on his face and neck to go with his mile-long rap sheet. But underneath that hardened exterior are echoes of a good heart. Even more, he still bears the guilt from that deadly afternoon in the woods.

Contrast that with Michael, who is clean-cut, has the fancy suits and walks with an air of success. But underneath his dapper facade is a damaged man barely suppressing his deep-rooted violent impulses. Greyeyes has a cold austerity and an emotional restraint perfect for a man barely curbing his dark side. But when those impulses inevitably boil to the surface, Greyeyes can be as terrifying as any character you'll see on screen this year.

As the story builds toward the inevitable reunion between the two former friends, the film's thriller elements slowly come to a boil. At the same time Corbine ensures his movie never drifts outside of the American Indian experience. His perspective remains clear and firmly rooted. He dangles mainstream genre like a carrot on a stick, but his real hope is to not only thrill his audience but to immerse them in the shrewd gritty realism of an underrepresented culture.

Corbine's sure-handed direction is only hampered by his brisk pacing which whisks us through parts of the story aching for more attention. A good example happens early in the film after the young boy's murder. There's a simmering but elusive subtext about missing persons and law enforcement as they relate to reservation life. Sadly it's so subtle you could miss it. The opposite is true in the third act where Corbine has a tendency to explain too much rather than letting us take it in and wrestle with it ourselves.

But those are all issues a first-time filmmaker with Corbine's talent will work out over time, and they certainly don't lessen the dramatic kick of what he gives us. With "Wild Indian" Corbine sets himself up as a director to keep your eye on. His film also testifies to the immeasurable value of independent filmmaking. Without it, stories like this would never see the light of day.