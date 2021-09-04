Sections
2 surgeons welcomed at Jefferson Regional

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:20 a.m.

General surgeons Dr. Madison Lim and Dr. Leigh Anna Robinson have joined the physician team at Jefferson Regional Surgical Associates, according to a news release from Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

An Arkansas native, Lim received her medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) at Little Rock, where she also received a Master of Public Health degree. Lim completed a general surgery residency at Texas A&M, Baylor Scott and White at Temple, Texas. She is accepting patients at 1609 W. 40th. Details: (870) 534-4188.

Robinson received her medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine at New Orleans. She completed a residency in general surgery at the University of Kansas Medical Center at Kansas City, followed by a surgical critical care fellowship at UAMS. She is seeing patients at 1801 W. 40th Ave. Details: (870) 535-8280.

