ARKADELPHIA 43, HOT SPRINGS 27

HOT SPRINGS -- Led by the power of senior running back Jaishon Davis, Arkadelphia (1-1) blew past Hot Springs (1-1).

Arkadelphia quarterback Donovan Whitten found Tripp Campbell for a 7-0 lead on fourth and goal from the 12 in the first quarter.

Hot Springs responded with a Perry Jones rushing touchdown before Davis went 30 yards to give the Badgers a 14-7 lead.

The Badgers pushed out to a 43-7 lead at intermission, aided by a 67-yard touchdown run by Davis and a pick-six to end the half.

Hot Springs scored its final three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 70-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Shelor to T.J. Brogdon.

Davis had 8 carries for 123 yards and 2 scores, while Whitten was 10-of-15 passing for 220 yards and 3 TDs.

Brogdon led the Trojans with 3 catches for 137 yards and a TD. Shelor was 9 for 19 with 1 interception and 199 yards.

