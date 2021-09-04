Arkansas helmets

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

RICE Rice Coach Mike Bloomgren intentionally has kept his quarterback starter under wraps. Wiley Green is the veteran with 10 career starts and 12 games played since 2018, with 1,435 passing yards, 50.8% completions, 7 TDs and 7 INTs. Luke McCaffrey, a 65% career passer and brother of Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, transferred out of Nebraska and is seen as a dynamic dual threat. Both should play.

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson, voted a captain by his teammates, has been in the starter's role since Feleipe Franks' departure. The redshirt sophomore is 34-of-72 passing with 3 TDs and 1 INT in 8 games with 2 starts. He'll make his first home start. Malik Hornsby, a redshirt freshman who played in one series at Auburn last year, was rated the No. 5 dual-threat QB in the country by 247Sports. He is expected to play.

ADVANTAGE Rice

Running backs

RICE Jordan Myers, a 6-2, 216-pounder, led the Owls with 24 catches and scored their only rushing TD last year. He'll play multiple spots. Khalan Griffin (72-249 yards, 3.5 ypc), who rushed for a season-best 78 yards against North Texas, was voted the team's top freshman. Sophomore Ari Broussard is a former walk-on who piled up 62 yards on 19 carries at Marshall. Brendan Suckley (6-0, 252) is the top fullback.

ARKANSAS Trelon Smith (134-710, 5 TDs) took over lead tailback duties from Rakeem Boyd as one of the most productive newcomers on the roster. He averaged a healthy 5.3 yards per carry and made 4 starts. Freshman Raheim "Rocket" Sanders won the second-team job, with Josh Oglesby in the third spot. Two intriguing players at the spot are senior T.J. Hammonds and freshman AJ Green.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/tight ends

RICE Bradley Rozner (55 catches, 770 yards, 5 TDs in 2019) is a matchup problem at 6-5. He sat out last season. Jack Bailey (23-276, 2) led the Owls with 477 all-purpose yards in 2020. He had 14 catches in the final two games. August Pitre III tops the depth chart after making one catch last season. TE Jack Bradley (3-71, 1) averaged 23.7 yards per reception last year.

ARKANSAS Ace Treylon Burks (51-832, 7 TDs) is doubtful. TE Blake Kern (20-201, 2) had the next-highest total of catches among returning WRs/TEs, followed by TE Hudson Henry (16-92, 1). De'Vion Warren (15-278) is back after a breakout season cut short by an injury. Trey Knox (7-70) and Tyson Morris (7-67, 1) will be needed to provide more along with Kendall Catalon and John David White. Watch out for new blood Ketron Jackson Jr. and Jaquayln Crawford.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Line

RICE The quartet of LT Clay Servin, C Isaac Klarkowski, RG Shea Baker and RT Jovaun Woolford started all 5 games last year, while LG Cole Garcia started the first three. Garcia's 6-5, 329-pound frame helps the starting unit average 6-3, 308. Baker, a 29-game starter who did not allow a sack in 2020, is a preseason first-team All-Conference USA pick by Phil Steele.

ARKANSAS All five starters are back in LT Myron Cunningham (a team captain), LG Brady Latham, C Ricky Stromberg, RG Ty Clary and RT Dalton Wagner at an average of 6-5, 317. Latham was pushed hard by Luke Jones, while Beaux Limmer got plenty of first-unit work while Clary was slowed. Ty'Kieast Crawford lost weight, got in shape and has a chance to earn time at right tackle.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

DEFENSE

Line

RICE Rice lost key DT De'Braylon Carroll, likely for the season, during camp. NT Elijah Garcia (28 tackles, 3 hurries, 1 PBU), a 6-5, 302-pounder, has 123 tackles in 39 games, the most among C-USA returning DL. Ikenna Enechukwu (10, 2 hurries) will start at DT. Top DEs are Trey Schuman (20, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack) and Kenneth Orji (16, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries). Rush end Josh Pearcy (16, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT) leads the reserves.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks are upgraded and stacked, even with DT John Ridgeway doubtful. Isaiah Nichols (24, 0.5 sacks, 1 hurry) and grad transfer Markell Utsey are likely to start at DT, with Dorian Gerald (5, 1.5 sacks) and grad transfer Tre Williams (21, 1 sack) at end. Top reserves are Eric Gregory (27, 3.0 TFL, 1 INT), Zach Williams (22, 1 sack, 1 hurry), Taurean Carter (11, 1 PBU), Mataio Soli (5) and Jashaud Stewart.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Linebackers

RICE The transfer of leading tackler Blaze Alldredge to Missouri was a blow. MLB Antonio Montero (24, 1.5 TFL, 2 hurries) enters his 4th year as a starter. Myron Morrison (1) moves into Alldredge's WLB spot, backed by JUCO transfer Desmyn Baker, who is out of Mississippi. Chike Anigbogu (8, 1 FF) and Terreance Ellis (1) contribute to the depth.

ARKANSAS NCAA tackle champ Grant Morgan (111, 7.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 2 hurries) returns for a second season as captain. Fellow super senior Hayden Henry (25, 3, 1, 1 PBU) held down the starting WLB spot most of camp over veteran Bumper Pool (101, 6.5 TFL, 5 PBU), a second-team All-SEC coaches pick. Look for more run out of Andrew Parker (12), Deon Edwards (2), Jackson Woodard (2) and maybe freshman Chris Paul.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Secondary

RICE The "Viper" spot features Treshawn Chamberlain (27, 1 TFL, 1 INT). Left corner Miles McCord (14, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU) and right corner Sean Fresch (2) are returning starters. Fresch was injured in last year's opener, replaced by Andrew Bird (7, 1 INT, 3 PBU) who is also back. Top safety George Nyakwol (57 tackles in 2019) is back after missing 2020. Naeem Smith (4, INTs) starts at SS.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks should be deep at all spots, with Montaric Brown (31, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBU), LaDarrius Bishop (17, 2 PBU) and Greg Brooks Jr. (39, 3 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 hurries) starting at cover spots, and Jalen Catalon (99, 3 INTs, 4 PBU, 2 FF) and Joe Foucha (60, 3 TFL, 2 INTs, 3 PBU) at safety. Hudson Clark (47, 3 INTs), Simeon Blair (23, 2 PBU), Malik Chavis and Devin Bush are the twos this week.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Special teams

RICE Top placekicker Collin Riccitelli went 9 of 12 on field goals and 10 of 11 on PATs, where he is 18 of 21 in his career. Charlie Mendes returns as the top punter after averaging 42.8 yards on 21 punts last year. Two-thirds of his punts were inside the 20 or were fair caught, and he had five 50-yarders. Jake Bailey averaged 20.7 yards on KORs. Sean Fresch is the likely punt returner.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks have a lot of room to improve from last year. Greg Brooks Jr. and LaDarrius Bishop are fresh blood at punt return and kickoff return, respectively. The top kicking job looks like freshman Cam Little's with Matthew Phillips on standby. Vito Calvaruso (70% touchbacks) handles kickoffs. Punting was much better in 2020, and Reid Bauer, who averaged 43.5 yards, will start over Sam Loy.

ADVANTAGE None

Intangibles

RICE The Owls basically match Arkansas in returning starters and would have been 11 for 11 on defense if not for a transferring linebacker and the loss of DT Carroll. Last year's road win at No. 15 Marshall has carried lasting effects for a program that has won the past four games it has flown to play. If the QB duo can execute on third down and control the clock, the Owls are thinking upset.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks clearly had their belief in winning invigorated last season, but fans don't have to think back far to see a program that struggled to win nonconference games like this one. The Razorbacks should benefit from the home crowd, a huge crop of super seniors and vast experience.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas