Arkadelphia, circa 1910: Some images leave us wondering. Such is the story with this one, taken on the dirt road in the Clark County seat. Why the furniture, mostly glass-fronted wooden cases, was arrayed in the middle of the street was not noted. Several of the buildings shown no longer exist, including the striking cone-topped E.H. Hall Building, which burned decades ago; today the site is a small park.

