Art to highlight storm-drain importance

Our children are back in school, the start of Arkansas Razorback Football season is just around the corner and the first day of fall is Sept. 22, which means summer is over.

The coronavirus has been part of our daily lives since 2020. We all wish we could flip a switch and make this bad covid-19 dream end. I was reminded that covid-19 is still around when my supervisor gave me more face masks and hand sanitizer.

However, as we all pause to celebrate Labor Day, we should all be reminded of the importance of water. Early in August, the 2021 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 6 Stormwater Conference was held. Its purpose was to reinforce the importance of stormwater management.

We can all agree that there are more concerns about climate change and issues than in the past. From an environmental perspective, our communities will have to deal with more flooding issues, which means communities will have to come up with funding to have the proper infrastructure in place.

As citizens, we need to have a greater awareness of our water resources. Can you imagine our world with rationed water quantities for families? Football practices would undoubtedly look different; how often you water your lawns could be restricted, and it would also be challenging to put out fires in our forests. No matter how we disagree about various issues, we can certainly agree that water is essential to everyone's survival.

In the United States, the Clean Water Act of 1972 established the basic structure for regulating pollutants discharged into the waters and regulating the quality of standards for surface water. In Arkansas, there are approximately 90,000 miles of streams and more than 600,000 acres of surface water.

The Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974 serves as the primary federal law that ensures the high quality of drinking water. The SDWA sets up multiple barriers against pollution. These barriers include source water protection, treatment distribution system integrity and public information.

To highlight the importance of our storm drains in our county, the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education program is searching for artists to participate in our Upstream Art for Southeast Arkansas. This educational program utilizes art to communicate the function and importance of storm drains in Jefferson County.

The purpose of the Upstream Art of Southeast Arkansas is to draw attention to storm drains with the hope that observers will stop and think about where the water flows after it enters a storm drain. If you are artistic, this is your opportunity to demonstrate your talent for the public to see.

The application deadline is Sept. 24. For more information or to receive an application, artists should contact Kevin Harris at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office, 500 S. Idaho St. Details: (870) 534-1033, klharris@uada.edu or https://www.facebook.com/SoutheastArkansasStormwater/.

For more information about stormwater pollution prevention, visit www.uaex.edu/stormwater. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.

Kevin Harris is county extension agent for the urban stormwater program at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.