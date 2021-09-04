BAPTIST PREP 41, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 0

CONWAY -- Baptist Prep (2-0) raced out to a 21-0 halftime lead and never looked back in its victory over Conway Christian (0-1).

Baptist Prep tacked on 13 third-quarter points before scoring once in the fourth to set the final margin.

Tydus Yager had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and Jackson Mullen pulled down two interceptions for Baptist Prep.

