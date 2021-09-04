BROOKLAND 14, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 12

JONESBORO -- Brookland (2-0) made a 14-6 halftime lead stand over Jonesboro Westside (0-2).

Joseph Wright got the Bearcats going with a 10-yard touchdown run with 5:05 left in the first quarter.

Cameron Hedger returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown for the Warriors who missed the extra-point attempt to leave them trailing 7-6.

Barrett Cunningham threw an 86-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Stinnett with 37 seconds left before intermission to give Brookland a 14-6 halftime advantage.

Hedger scored on a 1-yard plunge with 2:55 left, but the two-point conversion was no good, as the Bearcats survived.

Caden Matthews led Brookland with 117 yards on 14 carries, while Wright added 93 more yards on 15 attempts. Stinnett had 88 yards receiving on three catches.

