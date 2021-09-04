Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Through Monday, Sept. 6 Agencies to close for Labor Day

Several agencies have announced their Labor day closings dates. Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices and Pine Bluff City hall and related offices will be closed through Monday, according to their calendars. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will close its main office Monday, however Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will still take cancer and dialysis patients to appointments, according to a spokesman. State Capitol offices and state buildings will be closed Monday. The State Capitol will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Secretary of State’s news release.

Tuesday, Sept. 7 Lowe’s, city to make old school men’s home

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, Justin Roach of Lowe’s, and several company associates, will host a volunteer day from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 7 at the City of Pine Bluff ’s Opportunity House, formerly First Ward School, at 1300 E. Fifth Ave. The city will host the event to work on one of Lowe’s 100 Hometowns projects. This project will turn the unused school building into a men’s only transitional housing center, according to a news release. Volunteers will come together to clean up the building to prepare it for building renovations and landscaping. The city of Pine Bluff was the only municipality in Arkansas to be awarded the grant.

Wednesday, Sept. 8 Flag retirement ceremony set

The city of Pine Bluff will host a flag retirement ceremony at noon Sept. 8 on the north lawn of the Pine Bluff Civic Center complex, 200 E. Eighth Ave. The American flag currently flown at the complex will be retired and a new banner raised, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. Arkansas Secretary of Veteran Affairs Nate Todd will discuss the significance of the flag and the values it represents. The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served.

SEARK board to meet

The Southeast Arkansas College Board of Trustees will hold their bi-monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the welcome center training room. SEARK is asking anyone who’s not on the agenda to attend via Zoom, according to a news release. For the Zoom link, contact Wanda Grimmett at wgrimmett@seark.edu.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Underway ‘Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle’ exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host “Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle,” an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center’s curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

UAPB Art Exhibition Featuring Amanei Johnson open

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s art department has opened a new exhibition featuring paintings from student Amanei Johnson at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This exhibition will be on display in The ARTSpace on Main’s loft gallery at 623 S. Main St. Johnson recently received a $1,000 award from the national group Black Girls Who Paint. This exhibition will run through Nov. 6, according to a news release.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 10 St. John celebrates men’s day virtually

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its annual men’s day worship and praise services virtually. At 6 p.m. Sept. 10, the guest preacher will be the Rev. Rodney Smith, pastor of First AME Church at Oakland, Ca. At 6 p.m. Sept. 11, the guest preacher will be the Rev. Derick Easter, pastor of New St. Hurricane Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. At 11 a.m. Sept. 12, services will feature the Rev. Robert Shaw, pastor of Bethel AME Church at San Francisco, Ca. To attend virtually, visit www.stjohnamepinebluff.org or https://www.face-book.com/St.JohnPineBluff/or https://www.facebook.com/rev.cwilliams. To attend by Zoom the ID number is 4322086226 and password: 1117. By audio, dial 1-312-626-6799 and when prompted enter 4322086226# then when prompted enter 1117#.

Saturday, Sept. 11 St. John AME slates free food boxes

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to people in need from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 11. One food box per family will be provided in a drive thru event in front of the church on Cherry Street. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. State ID’s are required, according to a news release. The sponsor is St. John’s Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry. To volunteer for this ministry people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net. Financial donations may be sent to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff.

Governor to speak at state’s 9/11 ceremony

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to speak at the state commemoration of Patriots Day at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol building. The ceremony is open to the public and will be broadcast via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/under events, according to a news release from Sue Harper, District 9 Veteran Service Officer.

Sunday, Sept. 12 Art league holds meeting

The monthly meeting of the Pine Bluff Art League will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., Room A & B. Crystal Jennings will present a new technique on framing without glass. The public is invited to attend. Due to the continued rise in covid-19 cases, the league will require all members and visitors to wear masks during the meeting. Social distancing is encouraged, according to a news release. Details: PBAL President Spainhour at mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.

New Community honors pastor, wife

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present the 18th anniversary celebration of the pastor and wife, Apostle Patrick and Janice Lockett, at 4 p.m. Sept. 12. The guest speaker will be Bishop Jeff Davis of the Word Works Church of Chicago.

Monday, Sept. 13 Walk Across Arkansas begins

The fall edition of Walk Across Arkansas, a team-based event, runs from Sept. 13-Nov. 7 and uses friendly competition among teams to motivate exercise. There’s no cost to register at https://walk.uada.edu/walk/.The public health initiative is open to all who want to get into the habit of exercise or renew a commitment to fitness. The event isn’t limited to walking, according to a news release.

Wednesday, Sept. 15 Procurement topic of Generator session

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a workshop on Selling to the State of Arkansas from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Participants will learn about state procurement regulations and procedures for submitting bids. Seats are limited due to covid-19. Details: Liz Russsell of the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center (AR PTAC) at erussell@uada.edu. Russell will also be available at The Generator on the third Tuesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Thursday, Sept. 16 Retired teachers to meet virtually

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will host monthly Zoom meetings until further notice. Members will receive Zoom information prior to the scheduled Sept. 16 meeting,, according to a news release. Details: Lura Campbell, (870) 247-4734.

Friday, Sept. 17 Deadline set for UAPB tobacco grant applications

The Minority Research Center on Tobacco & Addictions (MRC) at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is accepting applications to award four grants up to $9,999 to cover the cost of research. The deadline to apply is Sept. 17. MRC is offering grants that support researchers who are engaged in evidence-linked research that directly contributes to the elimination of smoking and tobacco use among minority populations, according to a news release. For applications or details, contact Earnette Sullivan, program manager, at sullivane@uapb.edu or (870) 730-1137.

Voices for Children sets golf tournament

The 17th annual Voices for Children Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 17 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and tee off at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release. The tournament is $400 per team or sponsorships of $2,500 for platinum, $1,000 for gold, $500 for silver and $150 for hole sponsor. All proceeds will help Voices for Children continue to provide Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for every foster child in Jefferson and Lincoln counties. Details: Voices of Children, (870) 536-5922 or vfc@vfcadvocates.org.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 17 ‘The Miracle Worker’ at ASC open Sept. 17-19

Tickets are on sale for the Arts & Science Center’s production of “The Miracle Worker.” Kayla Ernest will direct the inaugural production for the center’s Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Performances are 7 p.m. Sept. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sept. 19. Anna Grace Bailey of Monticello and Lily Jennings of Rison star as Anne Sullivan and Helen Keller. “‘The Miracle Worker,’ written by William Gibson, dramatizes the classic true story and life of Anne Sullivan and her student Helen Keller. Tickets are $13 for center members and seniors, $18 for non-members and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at asc701.org or by calling (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, Sept. 18 John H. Johnson Museum hosts event

The John H. Johnson Museum and Educational Center at Arkansas City will be open for tours from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 18 as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day. Admission is free. A native of Arkansas City, the late John H. Johnson was the founder, chairman, chief executive officer and publisher of Ebony and Jet magazines and Johnson Publishing Co. Friends of John H. Johnson Museum will open the site during Museum Day, a national celebration where museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums, according to a news release. Details: www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org and Smithsonianmag.com/MuseumDay.

Tinkerfest 2021 set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is partnering with local organizations to provide Tinkerfest, from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 18. The event will feature learning powered by exploration, creativity and discovery through tinkering. Representatives from the Delta Rivers Nature Center will bring animal friends and Novel Ts owners and Tour De Bluff creators Sandra and Kenny Fisher will set up a bike-shop stand. This program is free and open to the public. Details: Shakeelah Rahmaan, ASC public programs coordinator, at srahmaan@asc701.org .

Thursday, Sept. 23 United Way to kick off campaign

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas will kick off its fund-raising campaign at noon Sept. 23 in the ballroom of the Pine Bluff Country Club. The announcement will be made during a combined meeting with the Rotary Club of Pine Bluff, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. United Way will also hold its Day of Caring beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 24.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 23 Chamber offers candidate course

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber, in association with Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a Candidate Development Institute (CDI), according to the Chamber newsletter. CDI offers training in the basics of organizing and implementing a campaign for public office. The six-course program will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 23, at the Chamber, 510 Main St. The course costs $100. Applications are available at the Chamber and must be returned with registration fee by Sept. 15. Details: Ulanda Arnett, Chamber director, (870) 535-0110 or ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.