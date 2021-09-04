CENTERPOINT 35, MURFREESBORO 14

CENTERPOINT – Josh Lawson threw four touchdown passes as Centerpoint (2-0) rolled over Murfreesboro (1-1). Caden Owens caught two of Lawson’s scoring throws, while C.J. Fox and Dillon Fox each hauled in one for the Knights, who led 35-0 at halftime. Jace Clark also added a 1-yard touchdown run for Centerpoint.

