Club talks upcoming business

The Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club met and held its annual picnic recently at the Pursuit Church at White Hall.

Delores Kelley, president, welcomed everyone. Nancy Rosen, community service project chairman, thanked everyone who brought items for the Transformation Project's backpack program, according to a news release.

The upcoming Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council Summer Picnic was discussed. Those attending are to bring a sack lunch and four non-perishable food items for community service. Jefferson County EHC will furnish chips, cookies and water. Bingo will be played.

The Jefferson County EHC will still be publishing a Holiday Foods Cookbook, although the Holiday Foods program has been canceled due to covid restrictions.

Debbie James discussed the upcoming fairs. A donor has contributed money for animal and home economics exhibits at the Southeast Arkansas District Livestock Show and Fair. She announced the fairs which had requested judges from Jefferson County. James is assigning people to work at these fairs.

After eating a sack lunch, club members played bingo. Dixie Fritz was the caller, and everyone was excited to win a prize, a spokesman said.

Upcoming events that the club can look forward to attending are: Leader Training at 9:30 a.m. and a Board meeting at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 7 at the new Pine Bluff Jefferson County Library, 600 S. Main St.; Pecan and Peanut Sales will begin on Sept. 22; fair clean up at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24; fair judging and check out on Sept. 27 or 30; Fall Council on Oct. 12 at the Pine Bluff Library and Delta District Rally on Oct. 21.