CROSSETT 15, MAGNOLIA 3

MAGNOLIA -- Tyrique Jones threw two touchdown passes as Crossett (2-0) avenged last year's loss to Magnolia (0-2).

Jones threw a touchdown pass to Dewayne Ashford in the first quarter, then delivered another scoring toss to Jackson Moore in the second quarter as the Eagles held the Panthers to a field goal.

