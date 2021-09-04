DeSantis appeals judge's ruling in Florida mask case

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The battle over mask requirements in Florida schools headed for a new legal phase Friday after an appeal by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of a judge's ruling that a blanket ban on mask mandates exceeds the state government's authority.

The case heads next to the 15 judges on the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee and could ultimately wind up in the state Supreme Court. The issue is whether the freshly minted Parents Bill of Rights law means parents have sole authority to decide if their child wears a mask or permits a school board to impose a broad requirement.

Because that will probably take time, lawyers for parents challenging the ban on mask requirements want Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper to immediately lift an automatic stay that effectively allows the ban to continue to be enforced during the appeal.

Plaintiffs' attorney Charles Gallagher said in a court filing that the rise of the highly contagious delta variant makes it all the more important that school districts be permitted to decide student mask mandates for themselves.

"If the automatic stay remains in place, defendants would be permitted during the duration of the appeal to enforce the executive order and freely expose students and school staff to increased risk of delta variant infection, which is a continuing constitutional violation," Gallagher wrote. "Compelling circumstances are clearly present here."

Cooper set a hearing for Wednesday on the parents' request that the stay be lifted. Jacob Oliva, public schools chancellor at the state Department of Education, said in a notice to local superintendents Thursday that "enforcement must cease if the stay is lifted."

Under the DeSantis executive order, state education officials have been seeking to penalize defiant school boards by withholding salaries of board members. As of Friday, 13 districts representing more than half of Florida's 2.8 million public school students had imposed mask mandates despite the governor's order that a parental opt-out must be included. Most have only an opt-out for medical reasons.

The rebel districts showed no signs of backing down, with some hiring lawyers to defend their decisions that often came after raucous public meetings pitting pro- and anti-mask parents against each other. Alachua County school Superintendent Carlee Simon, like others, insisted a mask mandate is permitted under the Parents Bill of Rights.

The judge's ruling against the DeSantis order, she said in a statement, "confirms what we've said all along, which is that our mask mandate does not violate Florida law."

DeSantis, who is gearing up for a 2022 re-election campaign and a possible 2024 presidential run, has dismissed the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people generally wear masks to prevent coronavirus spread in certain situations. In particular, he contends that masks are less essential for young people and carry some risks of their own for children.

At a news conference Friday in Pensacola, DeSantis said he opposes broad government or business mandates on masks or anything else related to the pandemic. He did not directly address the school mask debate.

"We've got to protect people's ability to live their lives," DeSantis said. "My philosophy is, as a governor, my job is to protect your individual freedom."

IOWA MASK BAN FIGHT

In Iowa, meanwhile, a group of parents of disabled students filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to strike down the state's law banning schools from requiring masks, arguing that it endangers their health and denies them equal access to education.

The lawsuit, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union and disability rights organizations, adds to the legal pressure facing the law as virus cases and hospitalizations climb in Iowa to their highest levels since last winter.

The U.S. Department of Education launched investigations this week into whether the Iowa law and similar measures in four other Republican-led states illegally discriminate against students with disabilities or health conditions.

A Council Bluffs mother of twin boys has filed a state lawsuit challenging the measure, and a judge has scheduled a hearing next week on whether to grant a temporary injunction blocking its enforcement.

The lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Des Moines involves children who are too young to be vaccinated and have disabilities that make them susceptible to potentially severe covid-19 cases, including a rare organ disorder, cerebral palsy and asthma.

Their parents argue the law effectively excludes them from in-person learning in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

"Prohibiting schools from taking reasonable steps to protect the health of their students forces parents to make an impossible choice: their child's education or their child's health," said Susan Mizner, director of the ACLU's Disability Rights Program, which has filed a similar lawsuit in South Carolina.

The lawsuit names Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo and several school districts as defendants, including those in Des Moines, Davenport, Ankeny, Waterloo and Iowa City. The plaintiffs said they would seek a temporary restraining order seeking to block enforcement of the law as soon as possible.

At a news conference Thursday, Reynolds defended the law and said the state's rising number of cases was no cause for panic. She said "the risk of serious illness among children is minimal" and called their low rate of hospitalization encouraging.

Asked what she would tell parents who are concerned about unvaccinated children with chronic health conditions feeling unsafe in classrooms, Reynolds noted they can enroll in online-only options instead. She said she has heard from more parents of children who have had "severe" reactions to masks and believe they impede their learning.

"Parents understand and know the health of their children. They are the best person to decide that course of action for their children," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Curt Anderson and Ryan J. Foley of The Associated Press.