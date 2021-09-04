EARLE 30, HELENA-WEST HELENA 12

EARLE — Three different players had touchdowns for Earle (2-0), which stayed unbeaten by outlasting Helena-West Helena (0-2).

Ardell Smith carried 18 times for 185 yards and scored on runs of 30 and 40 yards, while Tyrone Heart rushed for 96 yards on 9 carries, with touchdowns from 21 and 40 yards out for Earle.

Sean Davis also had 30-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs.

[RELATED: Click here for the Arkansas Preps High School Football 2021 Scoreboard » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/2021/]

[RELATED: Click here for more high school sports coverage » arkansasonline.com/news/sports/highschool/]

[RELATED: Click here to sign up for the weekly #arpreps newsletter » arkansasonline.com/emails/preps/]