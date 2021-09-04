European Capsules

Capsules of the European team for the Solheim Cup, which starts today at Inverness Club:

CELINE BOUTIER

AGE 27

COUNTRY France

WORLD RANKING 66

VICTORIES 3

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 4-0-0

NOTABLE Was undefeated in her lone Solheim Cup appearance at Gleneagles in 2019.

MATILDA CASTREN

AGE 26

COUNTRY Finland

WORLD RANKING 47

VICTORIES 2

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD Rookie

NOTABLE Wasn't eligible for the Solheim Cup until adding a Ladies European Tour event in Finland to her schedule and winning to become an LET member. First player from Finland to compete in Solheim Cup.

CARLOTA CIGANDA

AGE 31

COUNTRY Spain

WORLD RANKING 41

VICTORIES 6

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 6-6-4

NOTABLE She has never lost a singles match in her four Solheim Cup appearances.

GEORGIA HALL

AGE 25

COUNTRY England

WORLD RANKING 29

VICTORIES 3

MAJORS Women's British Open (2018)

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 6-3-0

NOTABLE Went 3-0 in team matches at Gleneagles in 2019 paired with Celine Boutier.

CHARLEY HULL

AGE 25

COUNTRY England

WORLD RANKING 38

VICTORIES 3

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 9-3-3

NOTABLE Youngest player in Solheim Cup history when she made her debut in 2013 at age 17. Has never lost in foursomes.

NANNA KOERTZ MADSEN

AGE 26

COUNTRY Denmark

WORLD RANKING 49

VICTORIES 1

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD Rookie

NOTABLE Has finished in the top 5 at two majors this year.

LEONA MAGUIRE

AGE 26

COUNTRY Ireland

WORLD RANKING 45

VICTORIES None

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD Rookie

NOTABLE Played college golf at Duke. First player from Ireland to compete in the Solheim Cup.

ANNA NORDQVIST

AGE 34

COUNTRY Sweden

WORLD RANKING 16

VICTORIES 11

MAJORS LPGA Championship (2009), Evian Championship (2017), Women's British Open (2021)

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 12-9-2

NOTABLE The most experienced European with six Solheim Cup appearances and coming off her third major title by winning at Carnoustie.

EMILY KRISTINE PEDERSEN

AGE 25

COUNTRY Denmark

WORLD RANKING 67

VICTORIES 5

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 0-3-0

NOTABLE A rough performance in Solheim Cup debut affected her confidence. Bounced back to win four times in 2020 and qualify for the team.

SOPHIA POPOV

AGE 28

COUNTRY Germany

WORLD RANKING 30

VICTORIES 1

MAJORS Women's British Open (2020)

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD Rookie

NOTABLE First Solheim Cup experience was in Germany in 2015 when she was part of the German broadcast team.

MEL REID

AGE 33

COUNTRY England

WORLD RANKING 53

VICTORIES 7

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 4-6-2

NOTABLE Failed to qualify for Europe last time and agreed to be a vice captain. She now is the fourth player to be vice captain and then return to play.

MADELENE SAGSTROM

AGE 28

COUNTRY Sweden

WORLD RANKING 48

VICTORIES 4

MAJORS None

SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 1-2-0

NOTABLE Coming off a runner-up finish in the Women's British Open.

Matilda Castren, of Finland, plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carlota Ciganda, of Spain, chips onto the second green during the second round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Georgia Hall eyes a putt on the 13th green during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

England's Charley Hull tees off from the 2nd hole during the second round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen chips onto the green during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Leona Maguire drives during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Anna Nordqvist talks with her caddie on the 11th tee during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Emily Pedersen, of Denmark, watches her tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York)