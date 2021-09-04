European Capsules
Capsules of the European team for the Solheim Cup, which starts today at Inverness Club:
CELINE BOUTIER
AGE 27
COUNTRY France
WORLD RANKING 66
VICTORIES 3
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 4-0-0
NOTABLE Was undefeated in her lone Solheim Cup appearance at Gleneagles in 2019.
MATILDA CASTREN
AGE 26
COUNTRY Finland
WORLD RANKING 47
VICTORIES 2
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD Rookie
NOTABLE Wasn't eligible for the Solheim Cup until adding a Ladies European Tour event in Finland to her schedule and winning to become an LET member. First player from Finland to compete in Solheim Cup.
CARLOTA CIGANDA
AGE 31
COUNTRY Spain
WORLD RANKING 41
VICTORIES 6
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 6-6-4
NOTABLE She has never lost a singles match in her four Solheim Cup appearances.
GEORGIA HALL
AGE 25
COUNTRY England
WORLD RANKING 29
VICTORIES 3
MAJORS Women's British Open (2018)
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 6-3-0
NOTABLE Went 3-0 in team matches at Gleneagles in 2019 paired with Celine Boutier.
CHARLEY HULL
AGE 25
COUNTRY England
WORLD RANKING 38
VICTORIES 3
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 9-3-3
NOTABLE Youngest player in Solheim Cup history when she made her debut in 2013 at age 17. Has never lost in foursomes.
NANNA KOERTZ MADSEN
AGE 26
COUNTRY Denmark
WORLD RANKING 49
VICTORIES 1
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD Rookie
NOTABLE Has finished in the top 5 at two majors this year.
LEONA MAGUIRE
AGE 26
COUNTRY Ireland
WORLD RANKING 45
VICTORIES None
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD Rookie
NOTABLE Played college golf at Duke. First player from Ireland to compete in the Solheim Cup.
ANNA NORDQVIST
AGE 34
COUNTRY Sweden
WORLD RANKING 16
VICTORIES 11
MAJORS LPGA Championship (2009), Evian Championship (2017), Women's British Open (2021)
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 12-9-2
NOTABLE The most experienced European with six Solheim Cup appearances and coming off her third major title by winning at Carnoustie.
EMILY KRISTINE PEDERSEN
AGE 25
COUNTRY Denmark
WORLD RANKING 67
VICTORIES 5
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 0-3-0
NOTABLE A rough performance in Solheim Cup debut affected her confidence. Bounced back to win four times in 2020 and qualify for the team.
SOPHIA POPOV
AGE 28
COUNTRY Germany
WORLD RANKING 30
VICTORIES 1
MAJORS Women's British Open (2020)
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD Rookie
NOTABLE First Solheim Cup experience was in Germany in 2015 when she was part of the German broadcast team.
MEL REID
AGE 33
COUNTRY England
WORLD RANKING 53
VICTORIES 7
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 4-6-2
NOTABLE Failed to qualify for Europe last time and agreed to be a vice captain. She now is the fourth player to be vice captain and then return to play.
MADELENE SAGSTROM
AGE 28
COUNTRY Sweden
WORLD RANKING 48
VICTORIES 4
MAJORS None
SOLHEIM CUP RECORD 1-2-0
NOTABLE Coming off a runner-up finish in the Women's British Open.