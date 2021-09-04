T his is one of those times when we really aren't that curious about the details. But a story out of northwest Arkansas says the FBI is looking into some really stupid activity among some kids. And parents should get involved. Soonest.

According to Tom Sissom's story Friday: "Northwest Arkansas high school and middle school students have been viewing and posting images of child pornography and bestiality, prompting the FBI to look into the situation ... ."

An FBI official called it a "very disturbing trend" among high schoolers and even some middle schoolers. School districts are aware of this, um, "trend," too. Something to do with an app, something to do with passwords, and apparently something to do with certain kids who think it's all funny.

Here's how funny it is.

From the FBI: "These kids don't have driver's licenses yet, but they're looking at five to 20 years in prison."

If that doesn't wake them up, perhaps it'll wake up their parents.