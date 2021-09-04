FOUNTAIN LAKE 54, ENGLAND 6

ENGLAND -- Visiting Fountain Lake (1-1) scored 20 first-quarter points on its way to a 46-0 halftime lead in a trouncing of England (0-1).

Steve Dearmon paved the way for the Cobras, rushing 7 times or 95 yards and 2 touchdowns. Caleb Lacy (6-52), Juan Diggs (4-22) and Wesley Campbell (2-20) added rushing scores for Fountain Lake.

Campbell was 3-of-3 passing for 121 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown strike to Evan East.

Fountain Lake's Demarius Grant blocked a punt and recovered it for a score, and Gavin Nguyen scored off blocked punt by Kade Shelton.

