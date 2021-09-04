Community briefs: Governor to visit Sheridan for event

Governor to visit Sheridan for event

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will visit Sheridan for the Grant County Fiber Broadband Expansion event at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event will be held at the Yellowjacket Arena at Sheridan High School, 800 W. Vine St., according to the governor's schedule.

NAACP plans to hold Zoom meeting

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its membership meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday. Participants must have the Zoom link to join the meeting. Individuals wishing to attend may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com for the Zoom link, according to a news release.

County Road 96 bridge inspection set

One lane of County Road 96 across Arkansas Post Canal near Tichnor will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday to conduct a routine bridge inspection.

The closure is being coordinated with emergency services and law enforcement agencies. Flaggers will be present to assist with the flow of traffic, but motorists should plan for additional travel time, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE.)

USACE officials regret any inconvenience this may cause and ask for the public's cooperation until the work is complete.

Recreation information can be found at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.

Agency announces week's meals

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior citizens centers. Lunches available next week are:

Monday -- Pizza with meat, garden salad with low fat dressing, strawberry and angel food cake and milk.

Tuesday -- Red beans and rice, turkey and polish sausage, mixed vegetables, cornbread, pudding and milk.

Wednesday -- Taco salad, refried beans, Mexican corn, frosted grapes and milk.

Thursday -- Chicken pot pie, green beans, apples with cinnamon and milk.

Friday -- Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, water melon, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.